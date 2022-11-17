How to use proximity chat in Warzone 2.0?

Warzone 2.0 was launched with a plethora of new features for players to explore. One of the most engaging features is proximity chat which allows players to hear other players from a certain distance. The distance is always a few meters away unlike in-game chat. But how can you use proximity chat in Warzone 2.0 to your advantage?

Here is how players can use proximity chat in Warzone 2.0.

What is proximity chat in Warzone 2.0 and how to use it?

PROXIMITY CHAT IS CONTENT

1V1 FIST FIGHT FOR THE WIN

Proximity chat is one of the most intriguing features of Cod Warzone 2.0. When it is switched on in the game, players will be able to hear opponents that are in the same area as them. This feature is on by default but players can turn it off with the help of Audio settings. But use it with caution. When the option is on, even enemies will be able to hear when you talk to your teammates. The Push to Talk option is also available to combat the misuse of the feature.

While this is an obvious drawback of the feature, Activision is of the opinion that it will be a tactical advantage for players who use it. Most players find it most useful in the Gulag because of the way the map is played. It will also be useful while playing the DMZ mode.

Keeping proximity chat also increases the odds of toxicity. However, some would argue that half the fun of competitive Call of Duty is smack talk.

