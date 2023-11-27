EA FC 24 Eliaquim Mangala Flashback SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the excitement for Thunderstruck and UCL Heroes, the Eliaquim Mangala Flashback Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team mode. So, here’s everything fans need to know about obtaining this new special in-game item.

The Flashback promo in Ultimate Team gives a significant boost to selected players to honor their previous performances in real life. The Estoril Praia defender Eliaquim Mangala is the latest player to join the Flashback promo in honor of Black Friday.

About the Eliaquim Mangala Flashback Card

The French centerback’s base Ultimate Team card is a 72-rated Common Silver. It is not a card that fans would be adding to their primary squads. Most likely, they would use it for completing SBCs. But Mangala’s new 86-rated Flashback card is something they would like to have on their teams.

There aren’t many high-rated unique cards from the top-tier of Portuguese soccer, so this is a great chance to get one. This item would be an excellent addition for fans building a Liga Portugal-based team. Furthermore, this Flashback card gave the Estoril Praia center-back the Brusier Playstyle.

How to obtain this Flashback card in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 kept things simple for fans to obtain this 86-rated Eliaquim Mangala Flashback card. To complete this Squad Building Challenge, they must create a team of eleven players while meeting some requirements.

Eliaquim Mangala

At least one French player should be included in the starting lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 82.

Fans could spend over 9,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to build the necessary lineup. However, they can get it for even cheaper by using untradeable and spare cards to complete the challenge. If they run out of these resources, fans can play Ultimate Team matches to earn more of them.

EA FC 24 fans shouldn’t miss out on this great deal. They should complete this Eliaquim Mangala Flashback SBC soon, as it would be removed from Ultimate Team after a limited time.