How to Get Flexwood Rod in LEGO Fortnite?

Flexwood Rods are among the most used resources in LEGO Fortnite as it is abundantly available and players will frequently require it. There are varieties of materials available in the survival building game and they have their rarity that is based on their availability in biomes. Being an early-mid game item, you can use specific tools available during this time to easily make Flexwood Rods.

Players who joined LEGO Fortnite for the first time might not know how Flexwood looks or how to get them in the first place. Leave all the worries behind as we will guide you to get the item without any hassle.

However, it has to be mentioned that you’ll require a Crafting Bench to create weapons and tools that will be necessary in this guide. Likewise, if you need assistance with building or upgrading a crafting bench, you can check our guide for it. With that disclaimer being provided, let us learn about getting the item without wasting any time.

What is Flexwood Rod in Lego Fortnite?

Flexwood Rod is one of many processed wood materials in LEGO Fortnite which allows players to make new items. It is termed as a Rare material in the game since Flexwood is only available in Dry Valley regions which should be avoided by new players. You’ll even require a Rare Forest Axe to break them as lower-level items won’t put a scratch. Also, we suggest you take a cooling drink like Snowberry Shake with you as the climate becomes hot.

Assuming you started the game recently, it might be possible that you do not have a Rare Forest Axe in your possession. We have provided a detailed guide for that below as well. Lastly, you will also need a Lumber Mill to process the item, if you don’t have one then refer to our guide.

A detailed guide on how to find Flexwood Rod in Lego Fortnite

Go to Dry Valley and look for cacti around the hot biome before breaking them using a Rare Forest Axe. To make a Rare Forest Axe, you’ll require 5x Cut Amber and 3x Knotroot Rod. (To make Cut Amber, you can check out our detailed guide as it is a long process. For Knotroot, simply head into Grassland Caves and cut down vines to get Knotroot and process them in Lumber Mill)

Bring the newfound resources back to your base and put them in the Lumber Mill to process them. This will take some time so be patient with the process. Once it’s done you will get Flexwood Rod in your inventory.

That is all you need to find out about Flexwood Rod in LEGO Fortnite, and you may continue your journey. In case you wish to learn more about other resources in the game, you can refer to our all-in-one hub here. You can bookmark it to use it as a reference for future guides or other materials you wish to get.