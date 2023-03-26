“Bro, I was playing a video game with my f**king friend”: xQc defends himself after being attacked for playing Minecraft with a friend on Discord

Since the beginning of 2023, streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been trying to set the record for a Minecraft speedrun category. He even achieved the feat on January 5, 2024. However, his record was broken by Forsen in March 2023. Now, before the month ends, xQc has managed to set a personal record with the help of a friend.

xQc has faced a lot of backlash from his chat for using another speedrunner’s help to achieve the personal best that he did. Addressing the comments, xQc asked everyone to “chill the f**k out.”

Felix gets coached in Minecraft speedruns after Forsen breaks his record time

At the start of the year, xQc managed to break Forsen’s two-year-old record, only for it to be broken in just two months. After breaking xQc’s 20:05 minutes run, Forsen teased the former Overwatch pro on Twitter.

In the quest to get back at Forsen, xQc took the help of another speedrunner, k4, who coached him. Fans who have been keeping a track of this banter were quick to step in and claimed that this broken record shouldn’t be counted.

See you in a week. Don’t get rusty with the lava thing and the one liner 🤣 — xQc (@xQc) March 22, 2023

xQc addressed the harsh comments and said people need to chill out since it is not that big a deal. He claimed that he was just playing a video game with a friend online. He laid emphasis on how people should not think much of it.

xQc claps back after receiving backlash for being “coached” in Minecraft

After being accused of being “coached” xQc said that he thinks it is strange that people are getting offended by this small thing. He also claimed that he is just training before he takes an actual attempt at breaking Forsen’s record.

“I was playing a videogame with a friend on Discord voice, chill the f**k out,” xQc said.

“Everybody is so pi**ed for me playing a videogame with Tiff on Discord. I did not submit the run, I did not make a big deal out of the run, we just moved on.”

In a video clip uploaded on his YouTube channel, Felix explained that he is just practicing. He continued to say he is practicing new strategies in order to master his attempt.

For now, Forsen holds the record for the fastest speedrun in Minecraft. His record time stands at just over 18 minutes.