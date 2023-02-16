NBA 2K23 patch 1.012 updates character likenesses ahead of Season 5
Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023
A patch for NBA 2K23 has been rolled out on next-gen platforms ahead of Season 5. Starting February 24th, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM BST, Season 5 features a bunch of new content and changes. The latest patch updates a bunch of player models in-game to more closely match their real-life counterparts. Additionally, the shooting model has been refined alongside the NBA 2K23 foul logic. Here’s everything new in the game.
NBA 2K23 Update 1.012 patch notes
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 24th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- Addressed an issue that could cause an outdated hairstyle to appear when editing a player in the Create Roster menu
- The shoulder stripe honoring play-by-play announcer Bill Schonely has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers uniforms
- The Bill Russell “6” logo has been added to the City court floors for the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers
- Corrected some visual issues with the City court floors for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors, and classic court floors for the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and Golden State Warriors
- The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Paolo Banchero
- Brandon Ingram (dynamic hair update)
- Kai Jones (dynamic hair update)
- The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:
- Craig Ehlo (dynamic hair update)
- Howard Eisley
- Caldwell Jones
- Harold Minor
- Kenny Satterfield
GAMEPLAY
- Adjusted the shooting model to reduce the frequency of made low-percentage shots and missed high-percentage shots
- Fixed an issue with transition take foul logic that caused intentional fouls to not be called when attempted during passing animations
- When player-locked to a player inbounding the ball, you will now be able to properly call a timeout
MyCAREER/CITY
- Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Resolved an issue that could cause incorrect VC amounts to be awarded in Rec and Pro-Am games
- The Phone and 2KTV menus can now be accessed while on Got Next spots
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent a playoff game from being started due to an active quest requirement
- Squads will no longer be blocked by incoming invites when attempting to enter the elevators in the Event Center
MyTEAM
- Preparations for the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament elimination rounds on March 4th & 5th, as well as the Finals on March 18th
- The color for Diamond cards and assets has been updated to make it more visually distinct from Galaxy Opal cards
- Additional minor updates to menus and modes throughout MyTEAM
MyNBA/THE W
- Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
- Addressed an issue that could cause certain attributes for players in downloaded draft classes to become randomized
- Team logo and color options for tattoos in The W will now be correctly applied.
