NBA 2K23 patch 1.012 updates character likenesses ahead of Season 5

Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023

A patch for NBA 2K23 has been rolled out on next-gen platforms ahead of Season 5. Starting February 24th, at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/4 PM BST, Season 5 features a bunch of new content and changes. The latest patch updates a bunch of player models in-game to more closely match their real-life counterparts. Additionally, the shooting model has been refined alongside the NBA 2K23 foul logic. Here’s everything new in the game.

NBA 2K23 Update 1.012 patch notes

GENERAL

  • Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 24th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
  • Addressed an issue that could cause an outdated hairstyle to appear when editing a player in the Create Roster menu
  • The shoulder stripe honoring play-by-play announcer Bill Schonely has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers uniforms
  • The Bill Russell “6” logo has been added to the City court floors for the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Corrected some visual issues with the City court floors for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors, and classic court floors for the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and Golden State Warriors
  • The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
    • Paolo Banchero
    • Brandon Ingram (dynamic hair update)
    • Kai Jones (dynamic hair update)
  • The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:
    • Craig Ehlo (dynamic hair update)
    • Howard Eisley
    • Caldwell Jones
    • Harold Minor
    • Kenny Satterfield

GAMEPLAY

  • Adjusted the shooting model to reduce the frequency of made low-percentage shots and missed high-percentage shots
  • Fixed an issue with transition take foul logic that caused intentional fouls to not be called when attempted during passing animations
  • When player-locked to a player inbounding the ball, you will now be able to properly call a timeout

MyCAREER/CITY

  • Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
  • Resolved an issue that could cause incorrect VC amounts to be awarded in Rec and Pro-Am games
  • The Phone and 2KTV menus can now be accessed while on Got Next spots
  • Fixed a rare issue that could prevent a playoff game from being started due to an active quest requirement
  • Squads will no longer be blocked by incoming invites when attempting to enter the elevators in the Event Center

MyTEAM

  • Preparations for the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament elimination rounds on March 4th & 5th, as well as the Finals on March 18th
  • The color for Diamond cards and assets has been updated to make it more visually distinct from Galaxy Opal cards
  • Additional minor updates to menus and modes throughout MyTEAM

MyNBA/THE W

  • Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W
  • Addressed an issue that could cause certain attributes for players in downloaded draft classes to become randomized
  • Team logo and color options for tattoos in The W will now be correctly applied.

