Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC pre-load now available on Steam

After the success of Spider-Man Remastered on PC, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is headed to the platform. Releasing in a couple of days, pre-loads for the game have begun. Fans can log in to their platform of choice to download the game ahead of time. Additionally, Nvidia has just released a new game-ready driver for the game. Insomniac Games’ title will also feature support for Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation at launch.

Here are all the pre-load details known so far.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to occupy 75 GB hard drive space after pre-load decryption

PC port developer Nixxes Software recently announced that the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC pre-load is live. According to user reports the pre-load weighs in at 47 GB. However, users should ensure they have more than 75 GB of free space overall, as the pre-load will occupy more space after decryption. The complete system requirements for the game are:

Minimum requirements for 720p @ 30 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

75 GB hard drive storage

Recommended requirements for 1080p @ 60 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

16 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

75 GB solid-state storage

Ultimate Ray Tracing requirements at 4K @ 60 FPS

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

32 GB RAM

Windows 10 64-bit

75 GB solid-state storage

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will unlock on PC on November 18. The release time differs for each region and is as follows: 8:00 AM PST / 5:00 PM CET / 8:00 PM GST. The game is currently available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

