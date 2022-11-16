HomeSearch

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC pre-load now available on Steam

Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 16, 2022

After the success of Spider-Man Remastered on PC, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is headed to the platform. Releasing in a couple of days, pre-loads for the game have begun. Fans can log in to their platform of choice to download the game ahead of time. Additionally, Nvidia has just released a new game-ready driver for the game. Insomniac Games’ title will also feature support for Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation at launch.

Here are all the pre-load details known so far.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to occupy 75 GB hard drive space after pre-load decryption

PC port developer Nixxes Software recently announced that the Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC pre-load is live. According to user reports the pre-load weighs in at 47 GB. However, users should ensure they have more than 75 GB of free space overall, as the pre-load will occupy more space after decryption. The complete system requirements for the game are:

Minimum requirements for 720p @ 30 FPS

  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent
  • Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
  • 8 GB RAM
  • Windows 10 64-bit
  • 75 GB hard drive storage

Recommended requirements for 1080p @ 60 FPS

  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • 16 GB RAM
  • Windows 10 64-bit
  • 75 GB solid-state storage

Ultimate Ray Tracing requirements at 4K @ 60 FPS

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
  • Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • 32 GB RAM
  • Windows 10 64-bit
  • 75 GB solid-state storage

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will unlock on PC on November 18. The release time differs for each region and is as follows: 8:00 AM PST / 5:00 PM CET / 8:00 PM GST. The game is currently available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

