EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC: How to complete this new Ultimate Team challenge?

EA FC 24 has announced Florian Wirtz as the Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) for October. They introduced a special edition card for the player as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Let’s dive in to know more about this challenge and its reward.

Advertisement

Player of the Month is one of the oldest promos in Ultimate Team. It was available in every FIFA title and has made its way into EA FC 24. A player is announced POTM for their respective league every month. Later, EA tributes their performance on the pitch with a special UT card. Wirtz is the latest POTM for his incredible performance in the Bundesliga in October.

About Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM card

The standard Ultimate Team card for the Bayer 04 Leverkusen wonderkid is an 85-rated Gold Card. It is a valuable inclusion in the Starting XI. However, fans now have access to an even better version of this German center-attacking midfielder, the 87-rated Bundesliga POTM.

Advertisement

There haven’t been many elite cards from German football’s top division in EA FC 24. So, this new addition is an excellent card for fans creating a Bundesliga-based team. This Bundesliga POTM card has some amazing stats like 89 Dibbling and 87 Passing with six Playstyles to bring out its best.

How to obtain this Bundesliga POTM card?

Like most Squad Building Challenges (SBC), fans would have to create a team of eleven players to complete the challenge. This SBC has only one task for the fans to complete, but there are some requirements that they must meet.

At least one German player should be part of the team.

At least one player over 86-rated should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 83.

It may take more than 22,000 UT coins in the Transfer Market for fans to build the teams needed for this SBC. It is a reasonable price for this special card. But, they can get it for even less money if they use spare or non-tradable cards. In case of a shortage of cards and coins, they can participate in the Ultimate Team games.

Fans shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to grab this excellent card. They should complete the SBC as soon as possible, as it is available for a limited time. That’s all EA FC 24 fans need to know about this Florian Wirtz Bundesliga POTM SBC and card.