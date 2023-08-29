FIFA 23 Martin Odegaard Premium Futties: How to obtain the Arsenal captain in FUT?

FIFA 23 is only a few weeks away from its end, as EA Sports 24 is set to hit the shelves. However, the developers are still making the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode interesting for the fans. The Martin Odegaard Premium Futties is now live in the game. Let’s find out more about this new in-game item.

Electronic Arts released many exciting cards for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team throughout the year. Among them is the Futties series which celebrates the other special cards released in the past season. The latest Futties card to join the series is the Premium edition for Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder has already established himself as one of the best players in the world. He was one of the key players that nearly led Arsenal to Premier League glory last season. After that great run, he is once again in the talks because of his new special FUT card.

About the FIFA 23 Martin Odegaard Premium Futties

The Arsenal captain already has a decent 84-rated Rare Gold card as his default. But EA Spots awarded him many upgraded cards based on his real-life performances over the past season, including the 92-rated Team of the Season. But he recently received his best FUT card, the 98-rated Premium Futties. This new card has some of the most exciting stats for Odegaard.

Pace – 94

Shooting – 92

Passing – 99



Dribbling – 97

Defending – 84



Physicality – 82

Four of Odegaard’s stats on this new FUT card are over 90, but the 99 Passing is the one that grabs the attention. He also has decent Defending and Physicality to avoid being tackled easily by the opponent’s defense. Being a Premium Futties, it also has a 5-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills.

The Norwegian is featured as a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM) on this new card. However, fans can use him as a Center Midfielder (CM) to better suit their plans. Being a Premium Futties, Odegaard will have full chemistry with another player in the FUT squad.

How to get this new special FUT card?

Despite being a 98-rated Premium Futties, EA Sports kept things simple for the fans to acquire this unique FUT card. They can get it by completing two segments of a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). However, they must follow some requirements while creating the team for this SBC.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

To create the two squads for this SBC, fans might spend almost 135,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market. Despite it being a reasonable price for this high-rated card, fans can get it for less price by using spare cards from their collection. If they are low on coins and cash, participating in FUT matches is the best way to get more.

That’s all fans need to know about this new FUT card before they try to obtain the FIFA 23 Martin Odegaard Premium Futties. If you successfully got your hands on it, click here to learn how to acquire the Premium Futties of your fellow countryman and Manchester City star Erling Haaland.