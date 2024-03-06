EA FC 24 Golden Glow Up Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

A new Evolution called the Golden Glow Up is now live in EA FC 24. This new evolution provides fans with the opportunity to drastically upgrade all stats of a Silver quality player card in Ultimate Team.



Players have to spend 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points for this recently introduced Evolution to upgrade a selected Silver card. Hence, apart from being cautious while selecting the car, they should also keep in mind that Evolutions are permanent and irreversible.

What are the requirements for Golden Glow Up Evolution?

Evolutions is an Ultimate Team feature that helps fans evolve specific player cards with boosted stats and playstyles. Although this EA FC 24 feature is essential for acquiring stronger cards, the game prevents fans from creating ones with outrageous stats by implementing some eligibility criteria. The new Golden Glow Up Evolution has the following requirements:

Overall: Maximum 72

Pace: Maximum 78

Dribbling: Maximum 82

Physical: Maximum 76

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles+: Maximum 1

How do you complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Fans have to complete some tasks using the In-Progress Evolution (EVO) card to upgrade it via an Evolution. To evolve a Silver card via the newly added Golden Glow Up, fans must complete the following three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Play three Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches utilizing the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches by two goals at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist four goals in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play four Rivals or Champions matches utilizing the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Get two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

New Playstyles and stat upgrades via an Evolution are often awarded to the EVO card in multiple sets. The number of task levels an Evolution has determines how many sets of rewards it would get. The new Golden Glow Up has the following three sets of rewards:

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +5

Pace +4

Shooting +7

Passing +5

Dribbling +6

Defending +6

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +7

Pace +5

Shooting +7

Passing +8

Defending +6

Physical +7

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +6

Pace +4

Passing +5

Defending +6

Physical +7

Incisive Pass Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for Golden Glow Up Evolution?

Even though this premium Evolution is only available to silver cards, players still have a lot of interesting cards at their disposal. We think the best choices for the new Golden Glow Up Evolution would be the following five cards:

Jean Mota Rare Silver (72-rated CM/CDM)

Pape Matar Sarr Common Silver (72-rated CM/CDM)

Ao Tanaka Common Silver (72-rated CDM/CM)

Adam Armstrong Rare Silver (72-rated ST/CF/LW)

Mathys Tel Rare Silver (71-rated ST/RM/LM/CF)

Aside from the above five cards, fans can also chain Golden Glow Up with other Evolutions to acquire a great card. However, they would require the 66-rated Yuta Nakayama Rare Silver card. Now, follow the steps given below:

Evolve the 66-rated Nakayama Rare Silver via “Welcome to Evolutions” to get the 67-rated Evolution I edition.

Evolve the 67-rated Nakayama Evolution I via “Pep’s Legacy” to get the 72-rated Winter Wildcard Evo edition.

Finally, evolve the 72-rated Nakayama Winter Wildcard Evo via “Golden Glow Up” to get the 90-rated Evolutions III edition.

We suggest fans complete this Evolution, as it would help them acquire a +90-rated Ultimate Team card, which could easily make it to the starting eleven. Even if it doesn’t find a Starting XI spot, it is still a great substitute.