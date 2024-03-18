EA FC 24 Secret Stuff Evolution: Steps to Get an Almost Endgame Card in EA FC 24

EA Sports is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Ultimate Team with the new Ultimate Birthday promo in EA FC 24. This new promo has introduced several new special cards. However, it has also presented the opportunity to upgrade a card’s stats along with maxed-out Skill Moves and new Playstyles via the Secret Stuff Evolution.

This newly introduced Evolution is a premium one, so it will cost players 200,000 UT Coins or 1,000 FC Points. Because this Evolution will cost so much, they should be cautious about not wasting it on any random card. They should also remember that Evolutions are permanent and irreversible. Moreover, players can evolve two different cards via this Evolution, as EA Sports has introduced two variations.

The requirements for Secret Stuff Evolution

Unlike the past Ultimate Team modes, fans won’t have to wait for EA Sports to release upgraded special editions of their favorite players. EA FC 24 introduced the game-changing Evolutions system, which allows users to acquire high-rated cards, usually after completing a set of challenges with the base item.



However, the game prevents the creation of overly powerful cards by enforcing eligibility criteria for each Evolution. The newly added Scret Stuff has the following requirements:

Pace: Maximum 91

Shooting: Maximum 89

Dribbling: Maximum 88

Physical: Maximum 75

Skills: Maximum 4

Playstyles: Maximum 6

Playstyles+: Maximum 1

Steps to complete this new premium EA FC 24 Evolution

Fans have to complete some tasks using the In-Progress Evolution (EVO) card to upgrade it via an Evolution. To evolve the selected card into an Ultimate Birthday edition via the new Secret Stuff, fans must complete the following three levels of tasks.

Level 1 Challenge

Play six Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win three Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist three goals in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Play seven Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches utilizing the active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battle matches by two goals at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win seven Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches utilizing the active EVO player.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches at least on the Semi-Pro difficulty utilizing the active EVO player. Fans may accomplish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

The rewards for this new EA FC 24 Evolution

An Evolution awards the EVO card with stats improvements along with new Playstyles and Playstyle +s. However, these improvements are presented in multiple sets, which depend on the number of levels an evolution has. The newly added Secret Stuff has the following three sets of rewards:

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Skills +1

Flair Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Defending +2

Skills +1

Trickster Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Skills +2

Technical Playstyle+

Best-suited cards for the Secret Stuff Evolution

Secret Stuff is among the rare Evolutions that supports all versions of cards as long as they meet the requirements. So, it has quite an extensive pool of cards to select from for the premium upgrade. We have narrowed down that huge list to the following five cards.

Dennis Bergkamp Winter Wildcards Icon (92-rated CM/RM/LM)

Marco van Basten Winter Wildcards Icon (92-rated CAM/CF/ST)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive (88-rated ST/CF)

Henrik Larsson Dynasties Icon (88-rated ST/CF)

Joao Cancelo Trailblazers (88-rated RB/RWB/LB/LWB)

Fans will also get the best EVO card, the 94-rated Ultimate Birthday, upon chaining “Secret Stuff” with “Pick It Up” while using the 88-rated Patricia Guijarro Gutierrez Rare Gold. Follow the following steps to get the said result:

Evolve the 88-rated Patri Guijarro Rare Gold via “Pick it Up” to get the 92-rated Evolution II edition.

Evolve the 92-rated Patri Guijarro Evolution II via “Secret Stuff” to get the 94-rated Ultimate Birthday Evo edition.

We suggest players complete this Evolution soon, as they will obtain an almost endgame card for their squads. However, it is not recommended to spend FC Points on evolutions as it usually ends up costing the user more than what they get in return.

