EA FC 24 Isak Hien FC Pro Live SBC: How to Complete This New Ultimate Team Challenge?

Isak Hien FC Pro Live SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to obtain yet another unique card. However, before attempting to complete this new challenge to get the card, they must know everything about it.

FC Pro Live is the latest Ultimate Team promo in EA FC 24. Unlike others, it only chooses players based on how well their respective EA FC pro performs in the competitive esports scene. Hellas Verona defender Isak Hien is the most recent addition to this new campaign, with Obrun2002 representing him at the FC Pro Open.

About Isak Hien FC Pro Live card

The Swedish international has a 75-rated Common Gold as his default Ultimate Team card. It isn’t an impressive card that most fans would have on their primary squads and they most likely use it for completing SBCs. But everyone would like their starting elevens to have the new 85-rated Isak Hien FC Pro Live.

By adding this Hellas Verona center-back, fans will be able to build a competitive Serie A-based squad. Aside from a significant increase in statistics, the Swedish international now has a new Playstyle: Block. Furthermore, based on Obrun200’s future performance, he will continue to receive additional statistic boosts and Playstyles.

How to complete this FC Pro Live SBC?

EA FC 24 fans will have no trouble obtaining the Isak Hien FC Pro Live card by completing the respective SBC. They must build a squad of eleven players to complete the challenge but must meet some requirements while creating the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 83.

Fans have to spend over 45,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer market for this SBC. If not for the inflated prices of TOTW players, the required amount could have been less. Nevertheless, players can still use untradeable or spare cards to reduce the amount required for this SBC. Moreover, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards for this challenge.

EA FC 24 fans must complete this FC Pro Live SBC soon, as it is only available in the Ultimate Team for a limited time. That’s everything fans should know before trying to complete the challenge for this new 85-rated special card, and for everything else related to EAFC 24, stay tuned to our website.