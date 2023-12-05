Everything of note in the GTA 6 Trailer

Rockstar Games finally released the first trailer of GTA 6 by surprise and fans are going haywire over it. After a massive leak that showcased the teaser, the development studio released the trailer early from their official channel while calling out leakers. Despite such mishaps, the surprise reveal managed to shatter the internet and is gaining millions of views every hour passing.

Advertisement

After the official reveal from Rockstar, a lot of leaks have also been confirmed to be true. For instance, it is genuine that Rockstar is moving to Miami and features two protagonists. The potential of the RAGE 9 has been showcased in the trailer and looks amazing. GTA 6 is scheduled for release in 2025, and the platforms are yet to be confirmed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

The studio even presented various other things that fans should look out for. Thus we’ll be diving into these details so that you don’t miss out on anything.

1) GTA 6 will be set in Vice City and surrounding areas

For over a year, netizens gossiped about the game being set in Vice City and many leaks pointed towards that. The reveal trailer showed a big VICE sign on a hill, confirming those leaks to be true. A beachside was also shown in the title which confirms the existence of North, South, and Washington beaches. Both night and day life in the world, looks great due to the upgrades with RAGE.

Tall hotels could also be seen in the trailer, illustrating how much the place has developed since the last visit in 2002. One of the sections in the trailer even shows Ocean View Hotel with pink lighting, which fans have known since GTA Vice City. Other places like Broadwalk and Hotel Dixon have also been shown in the teaser as well.

2) First female protagonist followed by a male

The first glimpse of the trailer shows Lucia, who will be the first-ever female protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. In the trailer, it can be seen that the character is in prison and the story might kick off there. Not only that, Jason has been shown tagging along with the female lead with a talk top as well.

The trailer even confirms that both these characters have a romantic relationship like Bonnie and Clyde. Trailer segments showed the characters creating havoc around the city and robbing whatever comes in the way. Masks have also been seen in the trailer, which might hint towards RDR2-like crime gameplay.

Advertisement

3) Massive open world with a variety of landscapes

GTA 6 trailer showed many peeks at the world and how it would look within the game. The first thing that has been shown is the Vice City beach side which is one of the most iconic locations in the GTA franchise. Following that, the trailer even shows swamp lands where various animals reside, including Flamingoes.

Teal colored ocean is shown in the trailer and displays the new water physics system. One of the scenes in the trailer also shows a scene atop a skyscraper, which might be accessible in the game.