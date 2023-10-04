EA Sports FC 24 Andre Silva RTTK SBC: How to get the new Special card in Ultimate Team?

As EA Sports FC’s player count increases, the developers keep making the new soccer game more entertaining by releasing challenges with amazing rewards. Likewise, the Andre Silva Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in the game, and here is everything you need to know about it.

Electronic Arts has always released exciting promos in the Ultimate Team mode to make the FIFA series more thrilling. This trend appears to be continuing in the new EA Sports FC era as well. The first promo to be part of the newly released soccer game is the Road to the Knockout.

The RTTK promo is linked to the UEFA tournaments like the Champions League and Europa League. The players selected for the campaign will get dynamic ratings and receive upgrades depending on their and their team’s performance in those tournaments. The Real Sociedad star Andre Silva is one of the players to join this promo.

About the EA Sports FC 24 Andre Silva RTTK

In EAFC 24 Ultimate Team, the Portuguese international’s default card is an 80-rated Rare Gold. It’s a decent card to have in the game’s early stages. However, EA Sports gave him a considerable boost for his participation in the UCL, and the new Andre Silva RTTK card has a rating of 85.

Pace – 81

Shooting – 86



Passing – 77



Dribbling – 87



Defending – 50



Physicality – 83

Aside from the 46 Defending, Silva has decent numbers in his other stats. But this new card also bumps him up to 4-Star Skills and a 3-Star Weak Foot. This is undoubtedly a great card to add to the collection, and it can get even better, depending on Real Sociedad’s UCL run.

Like on the default card, Andre Silva is listed as a Striker (ST) on the new Road to the Knockout card. But fans can also use him as a Center Forward (CF), which is his secondary positioning. Being able to play at two positions will let fans use him in various formations.

How to obtain this Ultimate Team card?

EA Sports FC 24 is still in its early days, so there aren’t many high-rated Special-grade cards. As a result, many low-rated cards are also being sold at high prices in the Transfer Market. Hence, EA Sports kept things simple for fans to complete the SBC to obtain the 85-rated Andre Silva RTTK card, but they must meet the following requirements for the same.

Real Sociedad

At least one Real Sociedad player should be part of the Starting XI.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 82.

Portugal

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the Starting XI.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 83.

La Liga

At least one LaLiga EA Sports player should be part of the Starting XI.

At least one player over the rating of 87 should be part of the Starting XI.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 84.

As previously stated, most cards are being sold at high prices on the Transfer Market. Thus, fans would have to spend over 36,000 EAFC 24 coins to assemble the required Starting XIs for this SBC. Fans can also use any extra cards they have on hand to accomplish the challenge. Moreover, if there aren’t enough resources, fans can play online matches to obtain more.