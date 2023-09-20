“Chat, Should I DM her” – IShowSpeed packs two women footballers in EAFC 24 and proceeds to rizz up one of them

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the celebrated streaming stars on YouTube. He has more than 20 million subscribers and delivers engaging streams and vlogs of diverse genres. Recently, Speed packed two women footballers on EAFC 24 and decided to rizz up one of them.

Speed started his YouTube journey at a very young age and has passed several milestones on his way to the top. Now, he is a top streamer, who delivers viral, and at times controversial content. His recent tour to Japan was one of his most memorable streams as he got to hire a professional girlfriend and meet top-tier celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and Neymar.

EAFC 24 has been made available for all streamers, and considering Speed’s love for football he was one of the first to jump into the game. Let’s dive in to see how Speed reacted when he packed two women footballers in EAFC 24.

IShowSpeed unpacks women footballers in EAFC 24

EAFC 24 has been a hot topic for quite a while. Interestingly, Speed was one of the first to stream the game live on YouTube once the embargo lifted. However, he had a huge surprise waiting for him when he was opening FUT packs with FIFA points.

While opening packs, Speed was excited to get some pretty solid pulls. But to his surprise, he pulled out Hannah Blundell, a woman footballer known to be Manchester United’s defender. Although he was very happy about Manchester United, Speed was shocked about unpacking a woman footballer in the game. He immediately stated, “What the f**k, is that a girl”. Speed was confused about the situation and asked the chat if guys were looking like girls.

Later in the same streaming session, Speed pulled out multiple other women footballers in EAFC 24. Some of them were Fern Wheelan, Sofie Svava, Lisa Boattin, and multiple others. He was not particularly convinced of what was happening in the game but was seemingly impressed by the cuteness of Sofie Svava. He even asked the chat if he should DM Sofie asking for her phone number.

After Speed made up his mind to do it, he slipped into Sofie Svava’s DMs and wrote “Yo, I just pulled you on FIFA, you are cute, can I get your number?”. The streamer wasted no time in sending the DM and was elated about the whole situation, shouting, “Yeah baby, Yeah baby.”

The online community called Speed a winner and was shocked at how he immediately pulled out Instagram to DM her. Many people were also shocked to see Kim Kardashian in his DMs.

IShowSpeed’s FIFA streams are hilarious and exciting



IShowSpeed is one of the craziest FIFA streamers ever. While he is always ready to jump onto any new game mode on the football video game, Speed’s FUT pack opening sessions have always been a highlight of Speed’s live streams. In fact, his eccentric personality and unorthodox antics make pack openings quite hilarious for viewers.

Interestingly, Speed is often seen mispronouncing footballers’ names and identifying the wrong countries during such sessions. Readers will also be intrigued to know that many of such clips have gone viral and have given Speed a meme status in the FUT community.



