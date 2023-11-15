EA FC 24 Selma Bacha RTTK SBC: How to obtain this special card in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports FC 24, better known as EA FC 24, got even better with the commencement of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The Selma Bacha Road to Knockout (RTTK) card is now available in Ultimate Team. So, here is everything that you want to know about it.

Since the FIFA days, Electronic Arts released the RTTK promo to celebrate a player’s journey on the European stage. The trend continues even with the new EA FC 24. The Olympique Lyon star Selma Bacha is the latest addition to this promo, representing her club’s participation in the WUCL.

Bacha has an 86-rated Rare Gold card as her default in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It is a good card to have at this point in the game. But the good gets better with Electronic Arts releasing the 88-rated Selma Bacha RTTK edition.

Aside from the significant boost, this Ultimate Team promo stands out because the upgraded cards have the potential to grow further. If Olympique Lyon moves to the latter stages of UWCL, it will improve Selma Bacha’s stats. As for the Playstyles, this upgraded card has the same ones as the default card.

How to obtain Selma Bacha RTTK in EA FC 24?

As always, fans must complete various tasks requiring them to build various Starting XIs to finish this Squad Building Challenge. But there are some requirements that fans should meet while creating the Starting XIs for this challenge.

France

At least one French player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

86-rated squad

As the name suggests, the overall team rating should be over 86.

EA FC 24 fans might have to spend over 150,000 UT coins at the Transfer Market to build the required teams. It is not a huge sum to expend on a SBC, but some fans might have trouble spending so much at this point in the game.

The required amount for this SBC can be lowered by using spare and unreadable cards from their collection. In case of a shortage of cards or coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should complete this Selma Bacha RTTK SBC soon, as it will be unavailable after some time. That’s all fans need to know about this challenge and the card.