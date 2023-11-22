EA Sports FC 24 gets massive 50% price cut during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

During the Steam Autumn Sale 2023, EA Sports FC 24 has been listed at a massive discounted price, making this the best time to buy it. As of now, the football game is available at a 50% price cut, despite being released only a few months ago. This discount puts EAFC 24’s price at $34.99 which is an all-time low for the game.

Steam Autumn Sale will be lasting from November 21 to 28, 2023 and players can grab EA Sports FC 24 during this time. However, in case you end up missing the deal, fret not as the Winter Sale will be arriving just a month later and might have the title on discount again. Nevertheless, we cannot guarantee that the game will be available at this price ever again.

It should be kept in mind that EAFC 24 isn’t doing that great in terms of sales or player satisfaction. On Valve’s online store, many users have been reviewing and sharing feedback on the title which is mostly negative. Some even stated how they felt ripped off since there are only a few noticeable improvements when compared to the last game.

However, if you’re buying a football game from EA for the first time, EA Sports FC 24 might be the best of this generation. Additionally, since the game uses Hypermotion V technology and other top-tier features, this sports title is particularly great. So it is best not to miss the chance to grab just a deal during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023.

Why has EA Sports FC 24 seen such a huge discount during the Steam Autumn Sale 2023?

EA Sports FC 24 was released on September 29, 2023, which is almost two months ago. Most games that are released within six months do not observe high discounts on Valve’s store page. However, the trend has been broken by Electronic Arts recently, as the publisher has put huge discounts on recent games like NFS Unbound and their in-house football titles.

The reason for these discounts could be because of poor sales and negative reviews which hampers player trust in the franchise. Since the game hasn’t been adopted by players globally, it was put on sale during Steam Autumn Sale 2023. Additionally, this might be a desperate attempt from EA to increase sales numbers despite having minimal profit.

Incidentally, with EA cutting down the cost of most games, we can assume that their recent titles are not performing well. However, that cannot be said for sure as the organization hasn’t revealed anything about its financial year report as of yet.