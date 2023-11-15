EA FC 24 Erin Cuthbert RTTK SBC: How to obtain this special card in Ultimate Team?

With the start of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, EA Sports FC 24 releases the Erin Cuthbert Road to the Knockout (RTTK) SBC. Here is everything fans need to know about the Squad Building Challenge and its reward.

Electronic Arts continues the RTTK promo in the post-FIFA title, EA Sports FC 24. It honors a player’s journey in the European club tournaments. The Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert is the latest to join the “Road to the Knockouts” promo. She is representing her English club’s participation in the current UWCL.

Cuthbert’s default EA FC 24 Ultimate Team card is an 83-rated Rare Gold. It is a decent card to have at this point in the game. But fans can now get an even better version of the Scottish player. After all, the newly released RTTK edition is an 86-rated special card.

Unlike most Ultimate Team promos, RTTK upgrades the cards further. besides the initial boost. But the later upgrades would depend on whether Cuthbert and Chelsea move to the latter stages of UWCL. As for her Playstyles, EA gave her the Long Ball Pass Playstyle.

How to obtain Erin Cuthbert RTTK in EA FC 24?

Unlike most Squad Building Challenges, Electronic Arts didn’t make this Erin Cuthbert RTTK SBC tough. So, fans need to build only a Starting XI to complete this in-game challenge. However, they must follow the requirements while building the teams for this RTTK SBC.

84-rated squad

As the name suggests, the overall team rating should be over 84.

EA FC 24 fans might have to spend over 35,000 UT coins at the Transfer Market to build the required teams. It is a reasonable amount to spend on this card. But if fans are still worried about spending this amount, they can lower the budget by using spare and unreadable cards. In case of a shortage of these resources, fans can participate in the various Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

But EA FC 24 fans should remember this Erin Cuthbert RTTK SBC is only available for a limited time. So, they must finish it as soon as possible. That’s all fans need to know about this challenge and the card.