EA Sports Madden 24: Every team included with the upcoming football game

EA Sports Madden 24 is set to launch soon and mark the return of the American football game in full glory. With better immersion and enhanced technology, the upcoming sports game will revolutionize the franchise for good.

Advertisement

EA Sports Madden 24 will hit all major platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on August 15, 2023. Like always the game will feature a total of 32 NFL teams which are there in the real world. In-game players can relocate to new locations to create their own teams when playing as coaches.

For American football fans, the game is highly anticipated and players are eager to see what’s new with the game. To assist with that we have put together an article listing every team included in the upcoming sports game.

Advertisement

All EA Sports Madden 24 teams in the game

EA Sports’ American football game will consist of all official 32 NFL American football teams in the game. Last year’s highest-rated Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, and more will be there as well, however, the roster will vary. No information has been shared by Electronic Arts regarding the rating of the teams which will debut with the upcoming game. Nonetheless, here are all the teams that will be shipping with the game:

Place/City Team Tampa Bay Buccaneers West New York (Buffalo) Bills Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Washington Commanders New England Patriots Minnesota Vikings Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers New York Jets Chicago Bears Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars Seattle Seahawks New York Giants Houston Texans

These are all the official 32 teams that will be included with the next football game coming out next month. Moreover, these teams will also have updated rosters that real-world teams have. However, players have the freedom to create their own teams by becoming a coach in the title.

All is all you need to know about the upcoming teams arriving with EA Sports Madden 24 releasing in August 2023. If you found this informative do give us a follow, if you wish to find more information on the game, check our hub for the sports game.