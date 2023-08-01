HomeSearch

EA Sports Madden 24: Every team included with the upcoming football game

Amlan Roy
Published August 01, 2023

An image showing a player from Madden NFL 24

(Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports Madden 24 is set to launch soon and mark the return of the American football game in full glory. With better immersion and enhanced technology, the upcoming sports game will revolutionize the franchise for good.

EA Sports Madden 24 will hit all major platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on August 15, 2023. Like always the game will feature a total of 32 NFL teams which are there in the real world. In-game players can relocate to new locations to create their own teams when playing as coaches.

For American football fans, the game is highly anticipated and players are eager to see what’s new with the game. To assist with that we have put together an article listing every team included in the upcoming sports game.

All EA Sports Madden 24 teams in the game

An image showing two rugby playing in Madden NFL 24
(Image EA Sports)

EA Sports’ American football game will consist of all official 32 NFL American football teams in the game. Last year’s highest-rated Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, and more will be there as well, however, the roster will vary. No information has been shared by Electronic Arts regarding the rating of the teams which will debut with the upcoming game. Nonetheless, here are all the teams that will be shipping with the game:

Place/CityTeam
Tampa BayBuccaneers
West New York (Buffalo)Bills
Los AngelesRams 
Green BayPackers
BaltimoreRavens 
Los AngelesChargers
DallasCowboys 
Kansas CityChiefs
San Francisco49ers 
PhiladelphiaEagles
CincinnatiBengals 
ArizonaCardinals 
ClevelandBrowns 
DenverBroncos
Las VegasRaiders 
MiamiDolphins 
TennesseeTitans 
New OrleansSaints 
IndianapolisColts
WashingtonCommanders
New EnglandPatriots
MinnesotaVikings
PittsburghSteelers
CarolinaPanthers
New YorkJets
ChicagoBears
DetroitLions
AtlantaFalcons
JacksonvilleJaguars
SeattleSeahawks
New YorkGiants
HoustonTexans

These are all the official 32 teams that will be included with the next football game coming out next month. Moreover, these teams will also have updated rosters that real-world teams have. However, players have the freedom to create their own teams by becoming a coach in the title.

All is all you need to know about the upcoming teams arriving with EA Sports Madden 24 releasing in August 2023. If you found this informative do give us a follow, if you wish to find more information on the game, check our hub for the sports game.

