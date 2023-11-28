Assassin’s Creed Mirage team already started working on a new stealth project

During the 15th anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft revealed its project roadmap for creating the next games. This included plans for Mirage, Nexus VR, Codename Red, and Codename Hexe, among others. Out of these, Codename Red got a lot of attention as the title is set in Japan, which has been requested by fans for a long time.

Advertisement

Recently sources revealed that Rik Godwin has joined Ubisoft Bordeaux as the Lead Writer for the next title. Rik has worked on various titles like Atlas Fallen, Chinatown Detective Agency, and more before joining his new company. Now, according to the road map, the next title will likely be Codename Red as the development of both Codename Jade and Nexus VR is close to an end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tafdolphin/status/1728020521315369435?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Ubisoft Bordeaux has been responsible for the creation of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. albeit with a smaller team when compared to other locations. However, with the success of the newest title, the studio has grown considerably to deliver a project of similar quality. It is also being said that the new title will feature classic AC gameplay as showcased in Mirage.

Many leaks suggest that the main protagonist of the next title will feature a female lead, who is a trained killer. It is said a male lead will also be there to spin a narrative from both ends like with Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/xj0nathan/status/1716014173505700037?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gamers feel more confident about Ubisoft Bordeaux taking the next Assassin’s Creed project in their hand. Additionally, the studio even managed to be quite profitable as it earned approximately $880 million in the first half of this year. Thus, there might be a chance that the developer studio will be able to pull off the vision that has been planned for the Japan-based sequel.

Will the new Assassin’s Creed title be a PS5 exclusive?

No, the next Assassin’s Creed title won’t be a PS5 exclusive as Ubisoft is not a first-party studio under Sony. Thus when the next title is announced, it will be released for all available next-generation platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1728823796856213608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, with the slow fall in headcounts for Ubisoft since the beginning of the year, things don’t look as good for the studio. Not only that, the company is slowly losing its value and has seen drops in sales numbers quite recently.

In case Sony uses this vulnerable moment to acquire the company and its IPs, they can surely get an upper hand on Xbox. Nonetheless, Ubisoft won’t be releasing the next Assassin’s Creed project on just PS5 only, but rather for all.