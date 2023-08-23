Things you might have missed about Assassin’s Creed Mirage from Gamescom 2023

With a few weeks remaining for Assassin’s Creed Mirage to release, Ubisoft showcased a new trailer at Gamescom 2023. It presented a lot of new information about this upcoming action-adventure title. Let’s find out everything that was unveiled at this event.

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the upcoming and 13th major installment in Ubisoft’s renowned Assassin’s Creed series. There has been a lot of hype around this title since it was first announced. It brings back many elements from older Assassin’s Creed titles, like Basim from Valhalla and the classic AC gameplay.

This upcoming Ubisoft title is set to release on October 5, 2023, a week earlier than the original release date of October 12. As the release date approaches, the developers unveiled a new trailer at Gamescom 2023. The expo is a celebration for gamers where they can try upcoming titles and interact with the developers to learn about their future projects.

Advertisement

Everything to know about Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage confirmed it features the iconic gameplay that popularized the series. It would focus more on stealth-based gameplay, which had been missing in the previous few installments. Basim will have access to a variety of tools to play stealthily. AC Mirage will also have a fluid parkour mechanic to enrich the gameplay experience.

This new Assassin’s Creed title will take place during the Golden Islamic Age in Baghdad. The setting will be dense and crowded with unique and detailed NPCs. Basim will experience diversity across the various districts in the game. Ubisoft also added the famous Alamut Fortress in Persia. Besides the crowded city, the game also features more open surroundings on the outskirts.

Staying true to the game’s setting, Ubisoft included complete Arabic voice acting and subtitles. It will take the players on the emotional journey of a young Basim. But with how things ended in Valhalla, this game will also have an exciting present-day setting. Furthermore, many Isu or First Civilization secrets will be unveiled in Mirage.

That’s all there is for the fans to know about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They must now wait until October 5, when this Ubisoft title will be available in the stores. While fans wait for its release, they can keep an eye on various updates related to the AC series. Click here to learn more about the legendary assassin who is finally a playable character in Codename Jade.