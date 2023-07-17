HomeSearch

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be the “Last Origin Formula” game

Ripan Majumdar
|Published July 17, 2023

Assassin's Creed Codename Red

(Image by Ubisoft)

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will be the last game in this renowned Ubisoft franchise to use the RPG mechanics first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Origins.

While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is only a few months away from its release, Ubisoft is also actively working on future projects. The Codename Red is an upcoming title in the franchise by Ubisoft Quebec. It will be set in the feudal era of Japan.

The game is still under development, but the internet is full of rumors related to it. Lately, there are rumors about Ubisoft changing the game mechanics of the Assassin’s Creed series after the release of Codename Red.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is the last Origin-like game

A famous leaker and ResetEra forum member John Harker recently revealed that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red would be the last title in the franchise to feature the game mechanic Ubisoft introduced in the 2017-released Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the first game in the franchise that introduced the RPG leveling-up system, open-world, and multiple-side quests. It was the first title in the series that featured a large map for fans to explore and forced the players to grind to face the enemies.

With the latter two titles: Odyssey and Valhalla, they also introduced other hardcore RPG mechanics like choosing the protagonist’s gender, multiple endings, and various dialogue choices to shape the protagonist’s character.

Ubisoft was very ambitious about the new mechanics. But the audience didn’t take it with open arms. They heavily criticized the developers for the new mechanics. Fans claimed the franchise lost its soul, making it extremely popular among the gaming community.

Ubisoft might go back to their classic game mechanics

After fans continuously complained about the new mechanics, Ubisoft eventually decided to cater to those demands. The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage will return the classic game mechanics from the pre-Origin titles. Undoubtedly, it would be nostalgic for those who grew up playing ACII or Black Flag.

After the latest rumors of Codename Red being the last Origin-like game, there is the possibility that the latter games might also feature the classic style. If Mirage turns out to be a significant success, then Ubisoft will return to its old ways.

It would be interesting to see what Ubisoft does with the franchise after the release of Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. If reading this article was exciting, click here to discover why Assassin’s Creed Hex might have a female protagonist.

