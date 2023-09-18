The Fastest TTK Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Warzone 2 meta currently has a lot of weapons that are useable for the most part. However, there are only some of them that have the fastest TTK in the game. This short piece will look at the best TTK loadouts for Warzone 2 weapons in the meta.

With the Season 5 Reloaded buffs and nerfs, a lot of significant weapons came into the limelight. From LMGs like the RPK to ARs like the Kastov 762, every weapon got its rightful place in spite of the pick rate. However, in terms of data and statistics, some weapons have a faster kill rate and TTK than others. That is what we will look at in this piece.

Incidentally, a weapon’s credibility in the game depends on its overall feel despite what the data says. One person can be comfortable with the M13B while the other would be at home with the TAQ-56. Everyone has to have their own preference in the game. That being said, let us take a look at the best TTK loadouts in terms of pure data.

These loadouts will be taken from the Warzone 2 Guru WhosImmortal’s video which you can check out above. The first three weapons we will list down are the dark horses of the game. They are used less in comparison to the meta weapons in their category while the first two are the pure meta weapons.

However, each of the weapons here has its own niche, strengths, and weaknesses so none of these are better than the other. Some will be more useful than others in certain situations. Let us dive right into it.

5. Vel 46

The Vel 46 has always been one of the best SMG options in Warzone 2 despite the changes in the meta. It is one of the constants of the SMG category and has good fundamentals. With a good fire rate, this weapon has been buffed multiple times in the past few updates which is a good sign. In comparison to the Lachmann Sub, it is much easier to use especially for beginners.

We are going to build this weapon up just like any other SMG. SMGs naturally do need a damage range or TTK buff, especially this weapon. That is why, speed, stability, mobility, and strengthening essentials will be the name of the game. Let us see how you can do it with this loadout.

Attachments

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

For better ammo management, we begin with the 50-round Mag. WhosImmortal mentions in the video that you can upgrade to the 60-Round Mag should you choose. It does not make the weapon slower or have any cons. A VLK LZR 7MW Laser is a must-have for SMGs due to its speed increase. It boosts ADS and sprint to fire speed which is required in an SMG. On top of that, it also increases the aiming stability of the weapon.

Follow that up with the Demo RXT Stock which is going to increase the ADS speed further along with some sprint speed and crouch movement speed. The Schlager Soldier Grip will also increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed making it an aggressive weapon for close quarters.

Finish off the loadout with the Lockshot KT85 for better horizontal and vertical recoil control. It will be useful in medium ranges.

4. Chimera

Moving right along to the other weapons on this list, we have the Chimera which is one of the best hybrid weapons. You can use it as a Sniper Support or as a standalone weapon due to its design. Resembling the Honey Badger from Call of Duty Ghosts, it has the same characteristics as that weapon. In terms of data, this weapon has the highest TTK ranging from 15 to 20 meters.

That is why, we are going to build it up for close range so that we can turn this AR into an SMG. This makes it one of the best Sniper Support weapons. Combined with the Signal 50, it will be a loadout that will easily get you into the Top 10 even if you are the most aggressive person in the lobby.

Attachments

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

Starting off the build with the 45-round Mag will provide us with enough ammo to dispose of multiple enemies in the same magazine. The Bruen Flash Grip will increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon which we are going to help it turn into an SMG-like hybrid weapon.

Follow that up with the Schlager Tango Underbarrel which is going to increase the hip-fire accuracy, aim walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness, thus making it easier to strafe, shoot, and still be on target. As usual, we go with the VLK LZR for better mobility and stability so that the weapon is lighter to use.

Finish off the loadout with the 6.5″ EXF Vorpal which increases the overall movement speed of the weapon along with the ADS speed. This loadout is made to transform the Chimera into a faster AR with SMG-like characteristics so it is a lethal weapon at close range.

3. 556 Icarus

There are a lot of unsaid things about the 556 Icarus. It has not been in the limelight of the weapon meta for a lot of seasons despite being a good weapon. It has good fundamentals that are standard LMG characteristics but it still wasn’t picked over the RPK or the RAPP-H. That being said, it has one of the best long-range TTKs in the game.

The weapon has controllable recoil and that is what we will emphasize in the loadout as well. In addition, we will aim to increase the TTK of this weapon further since we do not need to invest in a lot of attachments for recoil control. Let us see what options we have for this weapon.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Muzzle: Echoless-80

This is undoubtedly one of the simplest weapon builds we recommend using in the game. We start off with the Aim OP-V4 which is a standard Optic attachment that improves the visual recoil of the weapon along with tracking. Follow that up with the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition for the increased bullet velocity. This will help the weapon be more lethal.

We will also use the FTAC Ripper 56 for better stability since it provides aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy. For the last two attachments, we will use a muzzle and a barrel. The FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel is going to increase the damage range of the weapon along with hip-fire accuracy and bullet velocity.

The Echoless-80 will provide sound suppression to the weapon and increase the bullet velocity and damage range further. It also provides some recoil smoothness which will be helpful in shooting enemies long range.

2. Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall has been on and off the meta for quite a while due to the various nerfs it got in the patches. Despite that, it is one of the best weapons in the game currently. The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is a good choice despite all the nerfs. The reason is due to its solid fundamentals which outweigh the gun’s weaknesses.

That is why, we recommend running a loadout that nullifies the gun’s weaknesses as much as possible and focuses on its strengths. WhosImmortal builds this weapon up for strength and proper fundamental usage since the recoil is controllable even if you do not focus on attachments for it. Let us take a look at the loadout below.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

Muzzle: Bore-490

The Aim OP V-4 is a standard Optic that every loadout uses. It is one of the simplest sights which is best for close to medium ranges. That is majorly what we are building this weapon up for. Follow that up with the 50-Round Drum which is going to ensure that you can fight multiple opponents without having to reload. A reload in the middle of the gunfight can be deadly.

Plus, the extended magazine promotes better ammo management. With the FTAC Ripper 56 under-barrel attachment, you can easily stabilize the weapon and use it for longer ranges due to the stat boosts in recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability, and hip-fire accuracy.

Moving onto the main event, we have the HR6.8 Barrel which is going to increase the damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. This is going to give us enough control and damage to face enemies in medium to longer ranges. For the last attachment, we have the Bore-490 Muzzle. It provides more horizontal and vertical recoil control which is going to help us in the extreme long ranges. It ensures that we can keep our shots on target.

1. Kastov 762

Finishing off the list, we have the Kastov 762 which is at the pinnacle of the meta right now and the fastest TTK loadout in Warzone 2. Players have always continued to use the weapon despite it having an on-and-off relationship with the game’s meta. However, it is a solid weapon with good fundamentals, damage, and control. In fact, it is such a well-rounded weapon that we won’t need to focus on prioritizing a particular trait.

The weapon is much better than it was in the earlier seasons. Due to various buffs, it slowly crept its way into the meta. That being said, let us take a look at the loadout WhosImmortal has made to increase the weapon’s viability further despite the 16% pick rate it has currently in the game.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann RAPP Barrel

Muzzle: Bore-490

It is a pretty standard setup with fundamentals that make the weapon function well in its entirety. We equip an Optic and an extended magazine for better visual recoil control and ammo management. In addition, we are going to need those extra rounds since this weapon has a decent fire rate in comparison to other ARs. You can choose any other Optic if you want as well.

We will also go with the FTAC Ripper 56 under-barrel for its stability increase. As for the Barrel, the 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel is the way to go for it’s bullet velocity, damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. It is a must-have attachment for this weapon because of its myriad of buffs and stat bonuses.

Finish off the loadout with the Bore-490 since it is going to help us control the weapon’s horizontal and vertical recoil over distance. This makes it a more accurate and solid weapon due to its control and damage.

Why You Should Use These Fastest TTK Loadouts in Warzone 2

These loadouts have weapons that have the highest TTK. They are easy to control, have good damage in their respective classes, and are often underused due to popular weapons. They are built up in a balanced way so that no individual traits are lagging behind.

The attachments we have equipped solve TTK, recoil control, and fundamental problems that held these weapons back. Now they are some of the best weapons you can use. Give them a try and see the magic in your gameplay.

If you liked these fastest TTK loadouts in Warzone 2, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 loadouts and builds.