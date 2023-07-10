FIFA 23 Kiliann Sildillia Level Up SBC: How to get this new special Ultimate Team card?

The Kiliann Sildillia Level Up card is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. So fans now have the excellent opportunity to add this new special card to their squads. Here is everything they need to know before acquiring this new in-game item.

Level Up is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo that enhances some selected player cards. But it stands out from the rest because it provides an additional boost to his already upgraded Level Up cards. The SC Freiburg full-back Kiliann Sildillia is the latest addition to this series.

SC Freiburg had a decent season, finishing fifth in the Bundesliga. Their French defender Sildillia played a massive role in his club’s success. So EA Sports presented him with his best Ultimate Team card, a Level Up edition that can evolve into an even better card.

About the FIFA 23 Kiliann Sildillia Level Up

The Frenchman has a 65-rated Common Silver as his default FUT card. Most fans use it for completing SBCs. But EA Sports gave him a Level Up card that fans would be delighted to have on their Starting XIs. After all, this new card is 91-rated with excellent stats.

Pace – 93

Shooting – 80

Passing – 87

Dribbling – 91

Defending – 88

Physicality – 91

But the 91-rated Kiliann Sildillia Level Up card is just the start, as fans can upgrade it to a 93-rated card. The maxed-out Level Up card has even better stats than his 91-rated card.

Pace – 96

Shooting – 83

Passing – 89

Dribbling – 93

Defending – 90

Physicality – 93

Sildillia Level Up is a Right-Back (RB) on this new Level Up card. But fans can use him as a Right-Wing Back (RWB) to better suit the formation and team chemistry. The Frenchman also has 4-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot. But upon maxing out his card, he will have a 5-star Weak Foot. These incredible stats and abilities will make this an excellent full-back to be on the lineup.

How to complete the Sildillia Level Up SBC?

The Squad Building Challenge to obtain the Kiliann Sildillia Level Up card isn’t as challenging as many others. Fans need to build a starting eleven. But there are some requirements they must meet that can be a little challenging.

At least one French player should be in the lineup.

The overall rating of this lineup should be at least 82.

Fans could end up spending at least 25,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market to create the fodder for this SBC. It is a great deal that fans are getting. But they can still spend less coins by using spare cards in their possession. If fans are low on cards or coins, they can participate in FUT matches to gain more.

How to complete the Sildillia Level Up objective?

Fans must complete an in-game objective to obtain the maxed-out edition of the Kiliann Sildillia Level Up card. They might not have to spend any FUT coins to finish this objective. However, they can spend some to create a competitive team, as they would need to accomplish this task.

July 8th: Level Up Kiliann Sildillia- Fans must score a goal using a defender in five separate FUT matches, while the 91-rated Sildillia Level Up card and three French players should be part of the starting lineup.

NOTE- Fans can participate in any FUT match (Squad Battles, Division Rivals, FUT Champions) to finish this objective. But if they go for the Squad Battles, they must play above Semi-Pro difficulty.

That’s all fans need to know about the new Kiliann Sildillia Level Up card. But they should also remember that it’s available for a limited time. So get it before EA Sports removes it. If this guide was helpful, you can also read about the FIFA 23 Teji Savanier Level Up by clicking here.