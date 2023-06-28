FIFA 23 N’Golo Kante End of an Era SBC: How to acquire this Chelsea legend’s card?

EA Sports introduced the N’Golo Kante End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Fans have an excellent opportunity to get their hands on this special card. Here is everything they need to know before acquiring this in-game item.

The latest Premier League season wasn’t what Chelsea fans dreamt about, finishing 12th in the table. If it wasn’t enough, the fans also had to bid adieu to their club’s midfield star, N’Golo Kante. EA Sports celebrated his legacy at Chelsea in FIFA 23 with the End of an Era card.

The End of an Era series honors soccer stars who have announced their retirement from a club where they spent almost their whole career. The French midfielder Kante is a player who deserves to be part of this series after being at Chelsea for so many seasons. But his special Ultimate Team card is an exclusive reward for completing a Squad Building Challenge.

About the FIFA 23 N’Golo Kante End of an Era

The French midfielder is among the best defensive midfielders in the world. So, his default FUT already has excellent stats, as it’s an 89-rated Rare Gold card. But EA Sports made his stats even more impressive on the new End of an Era card. This new card End of an Era card is 96-rated with the following stats:

Pace – 90

Shooting – 81

Passing – 91

Dribbling – 90

Defending – 98

Physicality – 90

Kante is a Central Defensive Midfield (CDM) on his new End of an Era card. However, fans can change his position to a Central Midfielder (CM) for better chemistry. This destructive midfielder has a 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills on this exclusive card, enabling him to be a great midfielder even in the game.

How to complete this FIFA 23 Ultimate Team End of an Era SBC?

EA Sports tried to make this Squad Building Challenge as complex as possible. They divided this in-game challenge into eight sections, where FIFA 23 fans must build a starting lineup of eleven players. But fans need to follow some requirements while creating them.

Tactical Emulation

At least one Chelsea player should be part of the starting lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 86.

France

At least one French player should be part of the starting lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 87.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the starting lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 88.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the starting lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 89.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 90.

To create the fodder for this End of an Era Squad Building Challenge, fans might spend over 1.9 million FUT coins at the Transfer Market. Undoubtedly, it is a massive amount to spend. So fans can lower their budget by using spare cards from their collections. Also, participating in FUT matches is an excellent way to obtain more coins and cards.

This FIFA 23 N’Golo Kante End of an Era SBC is a limited-time event. So fans should complete this challenge before EA Sports removes it from the game. After acquiring this special FUT card, they can read about the ten highest-rated players in FIFA 23 Women’s World Cup mode by clicking here.