VCT LOCK//IN 2023 DRX vs Talon Esports, Day 6 schedule, where to watch and more

The second match of Day 6 of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 will be between DRX and Talon Esports. Representing the APAC region, both teams will fight for a spot in the finals of the first group. The winner of the finals match finds a spot for themselves in the playoffs.

South Korea’s DRX will go against Talon Esports in a best-of-three match and the losing team will be sent home in the single-elimination match.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule for Day 6

The ALPHA group is down to the final 4. #VCTLOCKIN pic.twitter.com/vdQH6MWGfS — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 18, 2023

While there is a lot at stake in the VCT LOCK//In 2023, making it to the playoffs is the first step towards it. The two franchised teams will go against each other to prove their mettle.

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semifinal 2 – DRX vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Before these teams go against each other, NRG versus LOUD will take place and they will compete against the team that wins the second semi-final.

DRX vs Talon Esports head-to-head details, line-ups

It is no doubt that DRX has the support of the fans. They have nearly destroyed everyone they have played against and have been deemed the biggest competition in the game. After an eventful win against C9, DRX set an example for great synergy and communication skills.

Talon Esports on the other hand has been the biggest underdog in the competition. After defeating crowd favorites MiBR in the first round of Alpha Group, they proved that they are a force to be reckoned with. They enter the semi-finals with a lot of confidence and determination.

DRX vs Talon Esports line-up prediction

See you tomorrow for the final day of the ALPHA bracket! #VCTLOCKIN pic.twitter.com/1JDlZkYYAL — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 18, 2023

Both teams are expected to bring on the best players from their roster. Since this is the first time both teams will lock horns with each other, it will crucial to see who makes it to the next stage.

Here are the potential line ups from both the teams:

DRX

Kim “stax” Gu-taek (IGL)

Kim “Zest” Ki-seok

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-gwan

Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon (Coach)

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Talon Esports

Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut

Panyawat “Sushiboys” Subsiriroj

Patiphan “Patiphan” Chaiwong

Apiwat “garnetS” Apiraksukumal

Yuttanagorn “Zeus” Kaewkongyai (Head Coach)

Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard

Where to watch VCT LOCK//IN 2023 live stream?

The live matches will be broadcasted on YouTube and Twitch. Valorant Esports‘ official website will also be airing the live-action for the audience to enjoy.

