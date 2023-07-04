FIFA 23 Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC: How to acquire this Ultimate Team card?

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team got even better after EA Sports released the Squad Building Challenge for the new Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters card. Here is everything about this item that fans must know before acquiring it.

The Shapeshifters is a unique FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign in which selected FUT player cards receive significant upgrades along with new attributes, skills, and positions. The Southampton striker Onuachu is the newest member of the Shapeshifters.

The Nigerian had a difficult season this year, as his club was demoted to the EFL Championship. Despite his poor performance, EA Sports included him in the Shapeshifters series. But this new FUT card is exclusively available as a Squad Building Challenge reward.

About the FIFA 23 Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters

Onuachu’s default FUT card has a rating of 79 and is of Common Gold grade. Fans mostly use this in-game item to finish SBCs. However, EA Sports gave him a higher-rated Shapeshifters card, which fans would want to have in their primary FUT squad. This new Onuachu card has a rating of 93 with the following incredible yet unexpected stats:

Pace – 87

Shooting – 80

Passing – 80

Dribbling – 82

Defending – 94

Physicality – 96

The Shapeshifters series gave the Southampton star a more defensive role, as they converted him from a Striker (ST) to a Center-Back (CB). This new card also gave him a 3-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot, allowing him to become one of the best defenders in Ultimate Team matches.

How to complete this Shapeshifters SBC?

The Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC is not as complex as many other in-game challenges. Unlike other SBCs, this Squad Building Challenge was not divided into segments. However, fans have to follow certain conditions when assembling the lineup for this SBC, which may be a little challenging.

At least one Premier League player should be included in the starting lineup.

player should be included in the starting lineup. At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be included in the starting lineup.

or player should be included in the starting lineup. The squad’s total rating should be more than 85.

To complete this SBC, fans might have to spend more than 50,000 FUT coins on the Transfer Market to create the fodder. However, players can reduce the cost of achieving this task by using extra cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

Fans should finish this FIFA 23 Paul Onuachu Shapeshifters SBC before the developers remove it from the Ultimate Team mode. While trying to acquire this new FUT card, they can learn all about Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters by going here.