Adin Ross Plans On Returning the Favor, Claims He Will Buy Kai Cenat a Car On His Birthday

Adin David Ross and Kai Carlo Cenat III, the OG streamers of the industry have known each other since their time together on the Twitch streaming platform. Although Adin Ross was eventually permabanned from the platform and had to jump to the Kick platform, they are still known to maintain a buzzing relationship to the extent of hoping for the good for each other and keeping up with each other’s traits.

Kai Cenat flew to Miami on Adin’s birthday in October 2023 just for a couple of hours and surprised him with the gift of a lifetime. After a small explanation about the confusion in choosing gifts, Kai Cenat referred to Adin Ross as the “Watch Guy” before surprising him with an Audemars Piguet watch. Surprisingly, the flow of gifts did not end there as he pulled out another Audemars Piguet watch leaving Adin Ross baffled.

In respect to the buzzing friendship, it would only make sense if Adin would do something similar on Kai Cenat’s birthday which is due in just a few more days. Recently, during Kai Cenat’s recent Twitch stream, the streamer got a call from Adin Ross who was seen creating a sense of mystery while talking about buying a gift for his birthday.

Momentarily Adin Ross stated, “I am getting you a car but I am not gonna tell you which one I am getting you”. He explained that the revelation was only because he had to know what color he wanted his car to be. Kai chose black and more specifically satin black as his choice of color while Adin increased the sense of mystery by stating “Satin black it is, You are not gonna guess what kinda car it is because it is gonna blow your expectation, you will see”.

Adin Ross is all for expensive gifts if it makes his friends happy

Adin Ross is one of the most successful live streamers and content creators in the industry also making him one of the richest. The streamer is always seen to make sure that his hard-earned is well spent but he never holds back when giving gifts to his friends and colleagues whether for their birthday or them working hard and supporting him in his career.

The streaming sensation was permabanned from Twitch forcing him to make a jump to their rival Kick. Adin Ross not only received complete support from the company but also was given in trust the power to choose streamers, avail them with official contracts, promote them on the platform, and receive almost 20% of their revenue as promotional fees thereby making him the face of the company. It was to show his love toward the company and the co-owners on Kick’s first birthday, Adin Ross personally met and gifted Bijan Tehrani with a $500,000 Audemars Piguet watch.

The streamer showcases the same love and respect toward his colleagues. A few months back Adin Ross surprised his bodyguard with a $230,000 Lamborghini Urus, his cameraman with a $170,000 Tesla, and one more of his co-workers a Rainbow Rolex estimated to be worth northwards of $250,000.