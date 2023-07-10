FIFA 23 Teji Savanier Level Up SBC: How to get this new special Ultimate Team card?

EA Sports has introduced the Teji Savanier Level Up card for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. So fans have the excellent opportunity to add another unique FUT card to their collection. Here is everything they need to know about this new in-game item.



Level Up is a unique promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that boosts the stats of selected player cards. But what makes it different from other in-game promos is provides an additional upgrade to the already enhanced Level Up cards. The latest soccer star to join this series of FUT cards is Teji Savanier.

Montpellier HSC didn’t have the best results in the 2022/23 campaign, as they could only finish 12th in Ligue 1. But one player in this club stood out the most, the attacking midfielder Teji Savanier. So EA Sports presented him with his best FUT card, a Level Up edition, which can further evolve into a better edition.

About the FIFA 23 Teji Savanier Level Up

The Frenchman has a decent FUT card as his default. It is an 81-rated Rare Gold card that most gamers might use in their early Ultimate Team days or for completing SBCs. But his new Level Up card is something that players would love to have on their main lineup. After all, it is a 92-rated card with mind-blowing stats.

Pace – 90



Shooting – 89



Passing – 93



Dribbling – 92



Defending – 82



Physicality – 84

If fans thought this 92-rated Teji Savanier Level Up card is incredible, they are wrong to do so. Being part of the unique Level Up promo, it can be upgraded to become a 94-rated FUT card. Additionally, the maxed-out card has even better stats than the 92-rated one.

Pace – 91



Shooting – 91



Passing – 95



Dribbling – 94



Defending – 84



Physicality – 87

This unique FUT card allows the Frenchman to play as a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) as he does in real life. But he can also be converted into a Central Midfielder (CM) for suiting the formation and team chemistry. Savanier has 4-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot on both the Level Up cards. Undoubtedly, it will help the player to dominate the midfield in a FUT match.

How to complete the Savanier Level Up SBC?



EA Sports didn’t make it complex for fans to get their hands on the Teji Savanier Level Up card. They need to build a squad of eleven players to complete a SBC. However, they might have to follow some requirements while doing so, which could make it a little challenging.

At least one Ligue 1 player should be in the lineup.

The overall rating of this lineup should be at least 85.

Fans might have to spend 38,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market to create the fodder for completing this Squad Building Challenge. It is a reasonable amount to spend on a high-rated card. But players can still save some coins by using spare cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of cards or coins, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more.

How to complete the Savanier Level Up objective?

Completing the SBC will give fans access to the 92-rated Teji Savanier Level Up card. So to get the maxed out or the 94-rated one, players must finish some Ultimate Team objectives. Further, fans might have to spend some FUT coins on this objective, as they would have to participate in multiple SBCs.

Savanier SBC: Complete the 92-rated Teji Savanier Level Up SBC.

Complete the 92-rated Teji Savanier Level Up SBC. 10 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times. 15 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times. 20 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times. 25 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 25 times.

Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 25 times. 30 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times. 35 Completions: Complete the Level Up Crafting Upgrade SBC 35 times.

That’s all fans need to know about the new Teji Favanier Level Upo card. But fans should complete the SBC and objective soon to get the card before EA Sports removes it. If this guide was helpful, fans can also read about the FIFA 23 Hakan Calhanoglu Level Up by clicking here.