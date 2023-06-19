FIFA 23 Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC: How to acquire this Ultimate Team card?

FIFA 23 fans might have thought there won’t be a better campaign than the Team of the Season. But EA Sports proved them wrong by releasing the Shapeshifters series. The FIFA 23 developers introduced the Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC as part of this campaign. Here is everything related to this new in-game challenge and card.

Advertisement

The Shapeshifters series is a special series of cards in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It provides a significant boost to the soccer stars that join this series. Unlike other unique FUT cards, Shapeshifters get novel skills, abilities, playing styles, and even different positions. The PSV star Thorgan Hazard is one of the Shapeshifters.

The Belgian soccer star wasn’t part of the original set of Shapeshifters. EA Sports later added him to this new FUT series. However, fans won’t find this card in FUT packs or the Transfer Market, as it is an exclusive reward to a Squad Building Challenge.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters

The Belgian star already has decent stats on his default FUT card, which is of Rare Gold quality. Moreover, Thorgan Hazard’s default FUT card has a rating of 80. But he received bumped-up stats when added to the Shapeshifters series. He is now 91-rated with the following stats:

Pace – 95

Shooting – 87

Passing – 90

Dribbling – 92

Defending – 91

Physicality – 86

The PSV star mostly plays as Left Winger (LW), Left Midfielder (LM), and Center Forward (CF). But being part of the Shapeshifters series, EA Sports changed his position. He still operates on the left flank but in a more defensive role. The Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifter is a Left Back (LB) and Left Wing-Back (LWB). Additionally, he has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills on his new FUT card.

How to complete this FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Shapeshifters SBC?

EA Sports made it easy for fans to complete this FIFA 23 Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC by dividing it into two sections. But to finish those segments for getting their hands on the special FUT card, fans must create two starting lineups of eleven players while following specific conditions.

Eredivisie

At least one player from Eredivisie should be part of the starting lineup.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 82.

Belgium

The lineup should have at least one Belgian player.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of this team.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 85.

If fans created the fodder for this FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Squad Building Challenge from the Transfer Market, they would spend over 90,000 FUT coins. It’s a fantastic deal for such a high-rated card. But fans can save even more coins by using their spare cards. Also, participating in FUT matches is an ideal way to obtain additional in-game resources for this challenge.

Advertisement

This FIFA 23 Thorgan Hazard Shapeshifters SBC should be completed as soon as possible before EA Sports removes it from the Ultimate Team. They can also look into the Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC after finishing this FUT challenge by visiting here.