FIFA 23 David Beckham TOTY Icon: How to acquire this legend?

Amidst the ongoing hype for the Shapeshifters campaign, EA Sports brought back a Team of the Year card into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The David Beckham TOTY Icon is now available in the game.

Advertisement

EA Sports releases Team of the Year cards every year for the FIFA titles, which reward selected players for their outstanding performance over a calendar year. Moreover, the developers have also released a TOTY edition for a few selected Icons in FIFA 23, like the English legend David Beckham.

The Manchester United legend is one of the greatest players in soccer history. EA Sports already rewarded him with three incredible Icon cards. But they later also included him in the FUT TOTY Icon. This exclusive in-game item is now available as a reward for completing an ongoing Squad Building Challenge.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 David Beckham TOTY Icon

The English soccer legend already has three high-rated Icon cards. But they don’t come closer to the TOTY Icon card that EA Sports later presented to him. This David Beckham TOTY Icon card has a rating over 94 with the following new stats:

Pace – 91

Shooting – 88

Passing – 96

Dribbling – 91

Defending – 70

Physicality – 83

The David Beckham TOTY Icon card features him as a Right Midfielder (RM). However, he can be converted to Central Midfielder (CM) and Right Winger (RW). Further, this special FUT card has a 4-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills. With these stats and abilities, this card is the best option to crush the opposition’s defense and score goals.

How to complete this FIFA 23 David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC?

The FIFA 23 developers didn’t go easy on the fans with this new David Beckham TOTY icon SBC. They divided this Squad Building Challenge into seven segments, where they would have to build squads of eleven players while following some requirements to get their hands on the special FUT card.

Born Legend

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

players. All the players in this lineup should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

This lineup should consist of eleven Rare players.

players. All the players in this lineup should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The overall team rating should be above 84.

The Class of 92

At least one Manchester United player should be part of this team.

player should be part of this team. The overall team rating should be above 87.

The Lions’ Marksman

At least one English player should be part of this team.

player should be part of this team. The overall team rating should be above 88.

Galacticos

At least one Real Madrid player should be part of this team.

player should be part of this team. The overall team rating should be above 88.

Top Notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) , Team of the Season (TOTS) , or FUT Champion player should be part of this team.

, , or player should be part of this team. The overall team rating should be above 88.

League Finesse

At least one La Liga player should be part of this team.

player should be part of this team. The overall team rating should be above 89.

League Legend

At least one Premier League player should be part of this team.

player should be part of this team. The overall team rating should be above 89.

90-rated Squad

The overall team rating should be above 90.

91-rated Squad

The overall team rating should be above 91.

To build the fodder for this SBC from the Transfer Market, fans might have to spend over 1.6 Million FUT coins. Undoubtedly, it is a large amount to spend on this challenge. So, fans can reduce this amount by using spare cards in their possession. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, they can play Ultimate Team matches to get more.

Advertisement

Fans should complete this FIFA 23 David Beckham TOTY Icon SBC before EA Sports removes it from the game. After completing this in-game challenge, they can check everything related to the Eric Cantona Birthday Icon SBC by visiting here.