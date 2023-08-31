FIFA 23 Rafael Leao Premium Futties SBC: How to acquire this special FUT card?

If anyone thought FIFA 23 wouldn’t get better in these final days, EA Sports proved them wrong by releasing exciting in-game content. The 99-rated Rafael Leao Premium Futties is now available as a SBC reward. Let’s dive in to find out more about this new FUT card.



Advertisement

EA Sports has released intriguing Ultimate Team cards since the mode’s introduction in the FIFA series. One of the most exciting series of cards has been the Futties that celebrate the other special cards released in the past season. The latest addition to this series is the AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese professional has already established himself as one of the best young talents. Leao is again in the spotlight after an outstanding performance last season for his club and the country. But this time, he is grabbing all attention for his new high-rated special FUT card.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Rafael Leao Premium Futties

Leao has an 84-rated Rare Gold edition as his default, which is a decent card to have in Ultimate Team. Many fans might have used it during their early runs. But as the season continued, the AC Milan star got many exciting upgrades. But none of them comes near his new upgrade, the 99-rated Premium Futties. This new FUT card has some remarkable stats on it.

Pace – 99

Shooting – 96

Passing – 93



Dribbling – 99

Defending – 43



Physicality – 93

Being a winger, the 99 Pace and 99-Dribbling make this card stand out. He also has some excellent Shooting and Passing along with the Physicality to tear down the opponent’s defense. Pairing these impressive stats with a 5-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills makes it a must-have FUT card.

The AC Milan star is listed as a Left Winger (LW), his natural position, on this Premium Futties card. However, fans can convert him into a Left Midfielder (LM) to better suit their strategies. Also being a Premium Futties, Leao would always have a full chemistry with the other players on the squad.

How to get this Futties Premium card?

EA Sports didn’t want fans to easily get their hands on this 99-rated Rafael Leao Premium Futties. So, they divided the Squad Building Challenge to acquire this card into seven parts. Fans must build seven lineups to complete this SBC. But while building them, there are some requirements they must meet.

Advertisement

Milan

At least one Milan player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

Portugal

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

Serie A

At least one Milan player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

To create these seven required squads, fans might have to spend more than 550,000 FUT coins. Despite being a reasonable price for a 99-rated card, it is still not a small amount to expend. So fans can use spare cards in their position to complete the challenge. Moreover, they can participate in FUT matches to earn more FUT coins and cards.

This is all fans need to know about this new FUT card before they try acquiring it. If this guide was helpful to get the card, click here to find out how to obtain the 99-rated Erling Haaland Premium Futties in FIFA 23.