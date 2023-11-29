“I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny” – Five times MrBeast shocked the world with his niceness

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is undoubtedly one of the most influential online personas right now. And with power, comes great responsibilities. Rest assured, MrBeast surely knows that.

Over the last five years or so, MrBeast changed the course of YouTube’s content creation. But his influence did not stop there. His charitable actions quickly gained him the title of “YouTube’s best philanthropist.” And it is safe to say that he might just be the only one right now. The first act of kindness started with him handing out $10,000 to a homeless person. And the idea of helping others stuck to him leading him to this stage.

While there are many more giveaways and donations done by MrBeast, the magnitude differed. And the acts keep on getting ludicrous. From handing out hard cash to as many homeless people as possible to buying a private island and giving it away, he has given back so much to people.

MrBeast’s generosity extends further than YouTube

Like any other content creator, MrBeast started his journey on YouTube by simply making videos. Hailing from a very average household, his family possessed no riches. It was all staged for a typical YouTube career. But MrBeast chose to do something entirely different. From the money he made through YouTube, he thought of donating $10,000 in hard cash to a homeless person. Later on, he opened up about what kickstarted his generous endeavor.

It was nothing other than simple empathy and the need to help others. This act was the first sponsored video of him handing out money and the feeling of helping others stuck by him. So begins the journey of MrBeast the philanthropist. Among the plethora of acts he did over the last few years, let us see the five that shocked the world completely.

Team Trees

The initial idea was brought up by a fan asking MrBeast to plant 20 million trees for his 20 million YouTube subscribers celebration. It was because of Jimmy’s spectacular thinking process that he partnered up with a fellow YouTuber Mark Rober and was successful in converting just a fan suggestion into reality by launching Team Trees.

However, the project target was no easy task, as explained by Jimmy in his YouTube video uploaded in October 2019 which was to raise $20 million and thereby plant 20 million trees across a variety of forests in the world by December 2022 as a collaborative effort with Arbor Day Foundation.

Shortly after MrBeast uploaded the YouTube video it ranked high on the trending page opening paths for several other YouTubers to join the project. Although not by December 2022, more than $24.5 million has been raised by November 28, 2023, thereby exceeding the anticipated goal.

MrBeast Philanthropy

MrBeast declared Beast Philanthropy in 2021 which was a charity primarily targeted towards providing food to the under-served communities. To get the project started, Beast created a dedicated YouTube channel of the same name, the total revenue of which would be used for the charity works. Besides that, the YouTuber has also created an official site of the same name making it easy for people to donate money.

As of now, they have come up with an innovative mobile food distribution model making it possible to transport meals to the most needy. Other than the food pantry, the raised funds have been used in several other worldwide campaigns including building wells, providing power to a village, adopting an entire orphanage, refugee relief, free clothing, and more. Based on estimations, a couple of million dollars worth of clothing and millions of pounds of food have already been donated by Beast Philanthropy.

Donating to a homeless shelter

The idea of helping people with money or anything needed is beyond Beast Philanthropy, a charity opened by Jimmy Donaldson. The YouTube star uploaded a YouTube video in December 2018, promising to donate money and all necessities to local homeless shelters.

He started out by giving away gift cards and money to homeless individuals around the city and thereafter contacted a number of shelters around the town asking them for their necessities for better living. Thereafter, Beast and his associates made sure to buy all the products as per the lists provided, got them delivered to the homeless shelters, and unpacked them all for the people.

As a matter of fact, a total of $1000 worth of gift cards and $100,000 worth of not only basic household necessities but bicycles, pieces of furniture, electrical appliances, and more were donated by MrBeast.

Treating 1000 blind people

The video was targeted to provide people with partial blindness and blurred sight a chance to see the world and get back to their lives with happiness. To make this happen, MrBeast partnered up with eye clinics and ophthalmologists primarily in the US and a few around the world giving people access to free eye surgeries thereby giving sight to the blind or the partially blind.

The YouTuber was able to gather hundreds of individuals in need of treatment and surprised them with not only free surgeries and treatment but also exciting gifts including cash, cheques, and cars.

MrBeast Donation to St.Jude

The YouTube sensation gets involved in charitable works not only via his own YouTube channel and website but also through other charity streams and videos. The Game Theorists planned out a charity stream for St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital with an intent to raise $1 million. The charity stream featured numerous celebrated content creators making donations of their choice.

Jimmy Donaldson was one of the many content creators featured in the stream, and he proceeded to make a massive $25,000 donation. Ultimately, The Game Theorists charity stream was able to raise way more than the intended goal of $1 million.