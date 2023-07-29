FIFA 23 Xherdan Shaqiri Premium Futties: How to obtain the MLS star in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports introduced the Xherdan Shaqiri Premium Futties Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Fans have an excellent opportunity to obtain a special FUT card. So, here’s all you need to know about this new item in-game.

The Futties is a unique FIFA 23 campaign that honors the FUT cards released last season. Like other in-game campaigns, selected players who become a part of it receive an overall stats boost. Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the latest soccer star joining the Futties series.

After years of making a name for himself in the European leagues, this Swiss international is now showcasing his prowess in the MLS. But he is again getting a lot of attention from soccer fans, especially those who play FIFA 23, as his new Futties edition is available in the game for completing an SBC.

About the FIFA 23 Xherdan Shaqiri Premium Futties card

Shaqiri has 76-rated Common Gold as his default FUT card. EA Sports later released two special editions with better stats. But his best card is his newly released 95-rated Premium Futties edition. It is a card most fans would want on their main squads, as it has incredible stats:

Pace – 93

Shooting – 92

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 99

Defending – 59

Physicality – 87

The Futties edition also features the Chicago Fire as a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM). But fans can also use him on the right flank of the pitch as a Right Midfielder (RM) or Right Winger (RW). Further, the Shaqiri Premium Futties has a 5-Star Weak Foot and 5-Star Skills. These mind-blowing stats and ratings make this card a great addition to someone’s FUt card collection.

How to complete this Shaqiri Premium Futties SBC?

The Squad Building Challenge to obtain the Xherdan Shaqiri Premium Futties is one of the most straightforward challenges. EA Sports kept things simple for the fans, as they only needed to assemble a squad of eleven FUT cards. But some requirements should be fulfilled while creating the team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

Fans might spend over 82,000 FUT coins at the Transfer Market to create the fodder for this challenge. It is a reasonable amount to spend on a card rated over 95. But fans can complete this SBC with even fewer coins using spare cards in their collection. Further, they can participate in FUT matches to obtain more coins and cards if there is a shortage.

FIFA 23 fans should obtain the Xherdan Shaqiri Premium Futties before EA Sports removes the Squad Building Challenge from the Ultimate Team. If they already acquired this special FUT card, click here to check everything related to the Randal Kolo Muani Futties.