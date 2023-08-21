FIFA 23 Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon: How to acquire this legend in Ultimate Team?

There are only a few weeks till the highly anticipated EA Sports FC 24 hits stores. Meanwhile, the creators are doing everything they can to make FIFA 23 engaging for fans by adding new in-game items and challenges. As a result, Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Advertisement

Electronic Arts released many exciting FUT cards since introducing the Ultimate team mode in the FIFA games. But among those various exciting cards, the Icon series is one of the most favorite ones. It is a unique in-game item that celebrates the glorious careers of various soccer legends.

Alessandro Del Piero is one of the best forward players in history because of his creative plays and ability to find the back of the net. So, EA Sports honored his legacy by adding him to the Icons with several high-rated cards. Recently he received a Cover Star Icon edition for his appearance on the FIFA 2004 cover alongside Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho.

Advertisement

About the FIFA 23 Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon

EA Sports released three high-rated cards for the Juventus legend while including him among the Icons. But they later honored him with two Trophy Titans Icons, one of which was his best card in the game until the developers released the Cover Star Icon edition. This new 98-rated FUT card has some of the most impressive stats.

Pace – 96

Shooting – 98

Passing – 93

Dribbling – 99

Defending – 50

Physicality – 80

Being hailed as one of the best forwards, Del Piero’s Cover Star Icon card has 99 Dribbling with 90+ Pace, Shooting, and Passing stats. This card is not meant for defending but has decent Physicality to clash against the opposition’s defenders. Additionally, this new card gives him 5 Star Skills and a 5 Star Weak Foot.

The Italian legend’s new Icon card lets him play as a Center Forward (CF) like in real life. But fans can convert him to other offensive positions like Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM) and Striker (ST) for better suiting the formation and strategy.

How to acquire this special FUT card?

Like other Cover Star Icons released so far in FIFA 23, Del Piero’s one is also quite a grind. The developers divided the Squad Building Challenge into 16 parts that fans must complete by building their Starting XI. However, players must follow some requirements while completing the SBC.

Advertisement

Born Legend

Eleven Rare players should be part of this lineup.

The players must be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare players should be part of this lineup.

The players must be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be above 82.

Bianconeri

At least one Juventus player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

League Finesse

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 88.

Squadra Azzura

At least one Italian player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 89.

Top Notch

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW), Team of the Season (TOTS), or FUT Champions player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

90-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 90.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

91-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 91.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

92-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be above 92.

Fans might have to spend over 1,133,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to obtain the necessary fodder for this SBC. Although it’s a lot of money to spend on the challenge, players can save money by using extra FUT cards from their collection. If these resources are scarce, fans can obtain more by participating in FUT matches.

Fans should get the new Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon card before EA Sports removes the SBC. That’s all you need to know about this FUT item. If you already have this card, click here to know more about the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon.