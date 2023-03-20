Warzone 2: The Best Vaznev 9-K Loadout for Season 2 Reloaded by FaZe Booya!

The Vaznev 9-K is one of the best SMGs in the current meta of Warzone 2. However, when you add a couple of attachments that complement the gun really well, it does wonders for your confidence and ability to win gunfights. FaZe Booya is one of the most prominent content creators in WZ 2 and his loadout takes advantage of the Vaznev’s fire rate and increases its mobility for better handling and ADS speed. Let us take a look at the loadout in detail.

A Vaznev 9-K Loadout That Actually Works in Warzone 2

We need to ensure that our gun is the first one to ADS and shoot. That is why we are going to equip attachments that make us as light as possible. To start off, Booya equips the Ostrezat stock which boosts the sprint speed and the aim walking speed of the gun. He follows it up with the 45-Round Mag. This attachment ensures that the gun can keep shooting and knocking down two enemies without running out of ammo.

The next attachment is the FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel which is crucial to increasing the stability of the gun. To complement the stability, he equips the Lacerta Compensator which gives us increased horizontal recoil control and ensures that we do not miss shots while tracking enemies across the screen. The last attachment we will equip is the FSS OLE-V Laser which rounds out the stats we want to increase.

This laser sight increases the ADS speed along with the aiming stability and sprint-to-fire speed. This gun loadout is meant for the people who want to fight close quarters and end gunfights quickly. The video in which he shows off this gun gives us valuable insight into how the gun should be used.

The goal is to always be on the move and stick to buildings for cover and quick rotations. In addition, the aim is to make use of your utilities as often as possible. If you have the option, take the time to finish off enemies and not just knock them down.

For the lethal and tactical, you can equip something that will let you flush out enemies and get away from long-range safely. Therefore, we recommend the drill charge and the smoke grenade. You can also equip the Overkill perk to ensure you have a long-range weapon like a Sniper in hand. FaZe Booya keeps a lot of Warzone 2 content coming so subscribe to his channel through here!

Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!