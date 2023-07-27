FIFA 23 Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC: How to get this special FUT card?

As the Futties promotion continues, EA Sports released the Randal Kolo Muani Premium Futties Squad Building Challenge (SBC) to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Everything you need to know about this new in-game item and challenge is here.

The Futties is a unique FIFA 23 promotion celebrating the various FUT cards released last season. Like other promotions, selected players who become part of it receive an overall stat boost. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani is the latest addition to the Futties series.

Kolo Muani rose to the spotlight last season after his spectacular performance for France in the World Cup. He is again getting a lot of attention, as his new Futties edition is available in the game. But it is an exclusive reward for completing an ongoing SBC.

About the FIFA 23 Randal Kolo Muani Futties card

The French youngster has 78-rated Rare Gold as his default card. EA Sports later released two unique FUT cards. However, they were not his best, as he recently received the 95-rated Futties edition. It is a FUT card that fans would love to have on their main squads, as it has mind-blowing stats:

Pace – 98

Shooting – 92

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 96

Defending – 55

Physicality – 83

The Kolo Muani Futties card features the Frenchman as a Striker (ST). However, fans can also use him as a Right Midfielder (RM) or Center Forward (CF). Further, this new special card gave him a 5-Star Weak Foot and 4-Star Skills. This card is an absolute goalscoring machine in the squad with these stats and abilities.

How to complete this Kolo Muani Futties SBC?

The Randal Kolo Muani Futties is an excellent card to have in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The developers kept things simple for the fans to obtain this unique in-game item. They need to create a squad of eleven players while following some requirements. But the conditions could pose a hurdle for the fans.

At least one Bundesliga player should be part of this team.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of this team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

Fans might spend over 67,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodder for completing the challenge. It is a reasonable amount to spend on a card with such an incredible rating. But fans can meet the SBC with fewer coins by using spare coins in their collection. Further, they can participate in FUT matches to obtain coins and cards in case of a shortage.

FIFA 23 fans should obtain the FIFA 23 Randal Kolo Muani Futties before EA Sports removes the SBC from the Ultimate Team. After acquiring this particular card, they can click here to check everything related to Paolo Maldini Birthday Icon.