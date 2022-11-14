Best HDR Class Loadout: Why Should You Use This Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone ?

Today we will look at the Best HDR Class Loadout and determine why this Sniper Rifle should be in your Class Setup lists.

HDR is a Sniper-Rifle with a high velocity, great one-shot capacity and greater armor-piercing capacity. So taking people down with a faster velocity, greater range, and better speed is one of the best advantages you can get in any Sniper Rifle.

We will put attachments that benefit the Sniper and make it more beneficial to clean aimers. Let us get into the class setup.

Best HDR Class Loadout for Warzone



First, we will go with the Monolithic Suppressor since we need to be undetected in the fights. If we are tackling long-range fights, making sure the enemies do not see where you shoot from is crucial. We will use the 26.9″ HDR Pro for the Barrel, which will help further increase this Sniper Rifle’s range and damage.

Going with Tac Laser is essential for the Laser, while for the Stock, we will go with FTAC Stalker-Scout. We go with the FTAC Stalker because it reduces the time to Aim Down the Sights. In Warzone, every millisecond is essential, so the quicker you can aim, lock on and fire, the better your chances of walking out alive.

This setup is also quite useful for the Multiplayer loadouts. Here are some perks you can pair if you are also looking for a multiplayer perk setup.

We will use the Sleight of Hand Perk since switching to your other weapon is faster than reloading or scoping in again. It is natural for everyone to miss shots, so switching faster with this perk will be easier instead of aiming in again.

For Perk 2, go with Overkill which will let you carry an Assualt Rifle or a Submachine Gun. Get a Semtex for a Lethal and Stims for Tactical. This build is designed to keep a steady scout role with expertise in long-range combat.

