ESports

Dota 2 roster changes: Alliance releases coach Okcya and Handsken from their organisation after getting demoted to Division 2.

Okcya and Handsken released from Team Alliance Dota 2 squad after DPC divsion 2 division
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"You need a bit of luck to fight for seven or eight"– Max Verstappen calls Lewis Hamilton 'lucky' for title wins in thinly-veiled dig
Next Article
"Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason": Skip bayless uses packers qb's vaccination fiasco to crush him for upset loss to the 49ers
E-Sports Latest News
Okcya and Handsken released from Team Alliance Dota 2 squad after DPC divsion 2 division
Dota 2 roster changes: Alliance releases coach Okcya and Handsken from their organisation after getting demoted to Division 2.

Swedish Dota 2 team Alliance released Captain Handsken and coach okcya from their organisation. The…