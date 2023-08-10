“A significant inflection point in fiscal 2025” – Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hints at the expected release time period for GTA 6

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated sequels in the world. Fans have been seeking for this game since the success of the previous installment, GTA V. Finally, some exciting news is available for fans like the expected release window for the game.

Advertisement

Rockstar Games unveiled the open-world action RPG, Grand Theft Auto V, in 2013. It became one of the most successful GTA titles in the franchise’s history. It entertained the fandom for over a decade with exciting in-game features.

But the game’s long run led to fans questioning the developers for a sequel. After years of requests, Rockstar Games finally listened to their requests and revealed working on a successor. Now, there is also an expected release window for this upcoming game.

Advertisement

Take-Two CEO hints at the release period for GTA 6

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GTAVInewz/status/1689284959943479296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The internet is full of various leaks and rumors related to GTA 6. Fans are also scavenging through every possible information about the upcoming video game. But they are most interested to know when the game will be available on the shelves.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two, recently made an exciting revelation. He claimed their upcoming project will have a huge impact on the video game market in the fiscal year 2025.

“We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025.”

Many believed Zelnick was hinting at GTA 6. It is the only upcoming project that can leave a mark on the gaming market. After all, every Grand Theft Auto game was able to leave a mark on the industry, especially GTA V.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Take-Two CEO mentioned this major project will affect the fiscal year of 2025. So GTA 6 could be available on the shelves sometime between April 2024 to March 2025, which is the fiscal year 2025.

Although Take-Two CEO didn’t name the game, for now, fans can expect GTA 6 to release during this time window. But fans shouldn’t be too delighted with these rumors until Rockstar Games officially announces the release date for GTA 6.

If you found this rumor about GTA 6 entertaining, click here to read about how this upcoming open-world RPG will have weather that will drastically affect the game’s world.