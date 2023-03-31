Genshin Impact 3.7 beta test: How to register, requirements, start and end date

Genshin Impact announced that the registration for the 3.7 beta test will begin soon. In an announcement posted on their Discord channel, the start and end date for the registration, along with minimum requirements were revealed.

It was announced that the registration link will be valid just for four days, or till April 4, 2023. Travelers who wish to see what the update could look like are encouraged to register for the same.

How to register for Genshin Impact 3.7 beta test?

People who wish to register for the 3.7 patch beta test will have four days to register for it. HoYverse will check if travelers meet the eligibility criteria for a beta tester, and when they do, they will be sent an invite to be a part of the beta testing team.

Here is a list of things travelers have to keep in mind before registering for the 3.7 beta test:

The ID they use to log into their HoYoLab account should be the same as the UID travelers plan to use for testing.

Travelers should take their time to fill out the survey form because the answers cannot be changed or modified later.

Moderators or staff members will not be able to fix the form for travelers.

To take part in the beta test, travelers will have to fill out the form provided on this link and fill in all the information correctly. After that is done, a thorough review of the same will take place. It is only a matter of waiting to receive confirmation from HoYoverse that the application is approved.

Requirements to become a Genshin Impact beta tester

To have the most hard-working beta testers in the ecosystem, Genshin Impact has put forward a few requirements before they select a beta tester. Here are all of them:

Travelers must be a part of the Genshin Impact Official Discord server.

Their DMs should be open to receive Paimon’s message.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 when applying for it.

Travelers must provide a valid government-issued ID such as a Passport or a Driver’s License. More IDs are accepted and are not restricted to the above-mentioned ones.

Once the application is accepted, travelers will be able to see what the new patch update is going to look like. They will be able to experience the new characters, their abilities and see various changes in the update.

The registration for Genshin Impact 3.7 beta starts on March 31, 2023, and will end on April 4, 2023.