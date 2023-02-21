Genshin Impact banner schedule 2023: What to expect from 3.6 and 3.7 banners?

Genshin Impact just started the 3.5 update and data miners are already looking for what players can expect from the next few updates. Some information regarding the Genshin Impact banner schedule 2023, and 3.6 and 3.7 updates have been leaked.

Since the beginning of the year, the RPG format has received a few patch notes, and with it, playable characters.

Genshin Impact banner schedule 2023

At the beginning of the year, HoYoVerse introduced the 3.4 version’s characters in the form of Al-Haitham and Yaoyao. Now that version 3.5 is currently running, players can see the introduction of Dehya and Mika.

The special program also attracted a lot of audiences who wanted to see what the full depth of the new version would look like. Cryo and Pyro characters will be introduced in two phases.

Cyno and Dehya will be introduced in the first phase. The second phase will have Mika, Shenhe, and Ayaka banners.

Banners in the 3.6 version

From whatever leaks are currently available, travelers can figure out the inclusion of Baizhu in the new Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro character who uses catalyst as his main weapon.

The banner is also likely to see the appearance of Kaveh, who was teased in October 2022.

As far as the reruns of previous characters are concerned, Nahida and Nilou could see a comeback. Since these characters fit well with the Dendro fit, they will most likely have a rerun.

Banners in the 3.7 version

Some information regarding the 3.7 update was also leaked. The leaks suggest that the banner would show the Geo character from Inazuma will make an appearance in the update. She comes with distinctive features like cat ears and a tail, which makes her different from Inazuma characters.

Now that the number of characters is increasing with every update, travelers will have a tough time choosing their favorite playable character.

While all of these are just rumours, players will have to wait for concrete information from the developers.

