Genshin Impact Fontaine: Everything to know about characters, rarity & more

Genshin Impact Fontaine will observe the addition of various new content through its 4.0 update. This includes a new location called Fontaine and playable characters starting a new chapter in the HoYoVerse game.

The development team behind Genshin Impact has always been active in providing new experiences with updates now and then. To keep it fresh and going, new characters, weapons, and areas for exploration are familiar with every major update.

Since the new update will include many things, keeping track of what’s to come is hard. We’ve compiled a rundown of everything known about additions in the new game update to assist with that.

All we know about new characters in Genshin Impact Fontaine

All the characters included with the Fontaine update can be classified into playable and non-playable characters. While some information about the playable characters has been leaked online already, it is still unknown to others. Below are all the known characters that will be released with the new update:

Lyney

Lyney will be Pyro based archer who hails from Fontaine as a renowned magician. The character deems himself the greatest magician in the lands of Teyvat. He also has a sister named Lynette, who will be a playable character in the new update. Leaks suggest he will be a five-star rarity character.

In terms of appearance, Lyney has violet eyes, grey braided hair, and pale skin. He wears a sleeveless white shirt and, on top, a long black corset with black shorts. Additionally, he also has a tear-shaped mark on his face.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Daman Mills (English dub), Jinli (Chinese dub), Shimono Hiro (Japanese dub), and Park-young (Korean dub).

Lynette

Lynette will be Anemo based swordswoman from the aquatic lands of Fontaine. The character is known for mesmerizing shows with her brother Lyney on the stage of the Court of Fontaine. She also supports her brother’s performances by letting him take the spotlight while helping subtly. Being a support-based character, she will be rated four-star regarding rarity.

Lynette has the same violet eyes as Lyney with pale skin. However, she also has cat-like ears and a tail. She wears a white-sleeved black lace leotard and a short skirt. Instead of a tear-shaped mark like Lyney, Lynette has a star-shaped pattern on her face.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Anairis Quiñones (English dub), Kekewei (Chinese dub), Sasahara Yuu (Japanese dub), and Lee Myung-hwa (Korean dub).

Freminet

Freminet is a Cyro-based Claymore user with a considerable interest in the oceans and what they hold. According to lore, the character is a sibling of the magician duo, Lyney and Lynette. Instead of being invested in magic arts, the character has a vast reputation as a diver in Fontaine.

Freminet has light violet-colored eyes with pale skin and blond-ish hair. The character wears a blue-black-themed full-sleeved top with white collars and black shorts. He also wears a small hat with a blue-black-themed ribbon in front of his top.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Paul Castro Jr. (English dub), Junli (Chinese dub), Toki Shun’ichi (Japanese dub), and Lee Joo-Seung (Korean dub).

Neuvillette

The President of the Supreme Court of Fontaine will be a Hydro Catalyst user. Neuvillete is dedicated to upholding peace and harmony in the lands of Fontaine. The character is rumored to have a five-star rarity, so players will have difficulty pulling him.

Neuvillette has sharp white eyes, white hair with blue highlights, and pale skin. The character wears a long black coat with blue accents, white collars, and 18th-century-era French styling.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Ray Chase (English dub), Sang Yuze (Chinese dub), Kamiya Hiroshi (Japanese dub), and Kwak Yoon-sang (Korean dub).

Charlotte

Charlotte is known for being a Journalist at Fontaine’s publication and has debuted before in the 3.7 event called “Duel! Summoners’ Summit!” According to leaks, she will be a Cyro Catalyst user with a four-star rarity.

Charlotte has cyan-colored eyes and pale skin with pink hair. She seats a red coat, hat, and shoes for her outfit. She also wears black shorts with gold accented lines in some areas.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Ray Chase (English dub), Sang Yuze (Chinese dub), Kamiya Hiroshi (Japanese dub), and Kwak Yoon-sang (Korean dub).

Wriothesley

Wriothesley is a police officer guarding the under-city of Fontaine. The character will be a Cryo DPS character with a five-star rarity. His weapon is a Polearm and will likely debut with the 4.1 update.

Wriothesley has white eyes like Neuvillette, black hair with white highlights, and pale skin. As for the outfit, he wears a black skirt with a white vest and a red-black-themed long coat with a fur back. He also has chains on his costume to add more styling and wears black hand wraps.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Joe Zeija (English dub), Liu Beichen (Chinese dub), Ono Daisuke (Japanese dub), and Kwon Chang-wook (Korean dub).

Navia

Navia will be a Geo element-based character hailing from Fontaine. She holds a high position in the city by being a part of the navy. At the moment, her rarity and weapons are still a mystery to all.

Navia has blue eyes, long blonde hair, and pale skin. Her outfit is a short black dress with bold white accents and yellow ribbon bows around her hands. The character also wears a black hat with a big yellow ribbon bow and roses that match her attire.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Brenna Larsen (English dub), Xiaogan (Chinese dub), Toyosaki Aki (Japanese dub), and Jeong Hae-eun (Korean dub).

Furina

Furina, the Hydro Archon, is considered quite influential in the game. The character will be a Hydro elemental-based and use a sword as the primary weapon. In terms of rarity, leaks suggest she will be five-star rated.

Furina had aqua eyes, blueish-white hair, and pale skin. She wears a royal blue-colored outfit with black shorts and black shoes. She also wears a royal blue-colored top hat with a blue ribbon bow and jewels.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Brenna Larsen (English dub), Xiaogan (Chinese dub), Toyosaki Aki (Japanese dub), and Jeong Hae-eun (Korean dub).

Sigewinne

The character will be a Chibi nurse character with Hydro elemental-based abilities. Leaks suggest that she will likely be a healer. As of now, her rarity and choice of weapons is still unknown.

Sigewinne has red eyes, grey hair, rabbit ears popping out, and pale skin. For the outfit, she wears a green and white themed outfit, with green and red colored ribbon bows around her waist with shorts. She also carries a heart-shaped box around her waist and wears an oversized red ribbon bowtie around her neck.

Voice Actors for Lyney: Sarah Williams (English dub), Zhao Shuang (Chinese dub), Kono Hina (Japanese dub), and Kim Chae-rin (Korean dub).

About other leaked characters

According to leaks, more characters will be released with Genshin Impact Fontaine. Their description and names are as follows:

Dahlia: Four-star rarity, Hydro Catalyst user

Chiori: Five-star rated, weapon and element unknown.

Ariacchino: Five-star rated Pyro Sword user

Captain R: Like to be an NPC in Fontaine

Sertice: Four-star rated, will be a sword user, and element is unknown.

Genshin Impact Fontaine is scheduled to be released on August 16, 2023, on all available platforms. All these characters will be released in various phases after the initial release.

That is all you need to know about Genshin Impact Fontaine characters and their rarity. If you liked this article, check out other similar content by clicking here.