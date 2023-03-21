Genshin Impact Kaveh Materials, Build and Talent
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 21/03/2023
Genshin Impact 3.6 update is going to introduce two characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. While both will be Dendro characters, Baizhu will be a 5-star unit, and Kaveh would a 4-star one. One of his abilities includes the usage of claymore, which thrashes enemies.
Kaveh is expected to release in the second phase of the next update, travelers are quite excited to have him in the game. Certain leaks around him have shown what he is would look like, and his tentative release date is also out.
Here’s all the information available about Genshin Impact Kaveh so far, including his Materials, Build, and Talent.
Genshin Impact Kaveh Materials
// genshin leaks
kaveh burst effects in slow mo! pic.twitter.com/TwgP29JT3K
— gold 🪐✨ | mehrak stan account (@rtawahists) March 20, 2023
In order for Kaveh to level up and use his full potential, travelers will have to find a lot of materials. His Ascension Materials can be leveled up in six phases and each phase will require a certain number of materials.
Ascension Materials Phase 1
- 20,000 Mora
- 3x Mourning Flower
- 3x Fungal Spores
- 1x Negadus Emerald Sliver
Phase 2 Ascension Materials
- 40,000 Mora
- 15x Fungal Spores
- 2x Quelled Creeper
- 10x Mourning Flower
- 3x Negadus Emerald Fragment
Phase 3 Ascension Materials
- 60,000 Mora
- 20x Mourning Flower
- 4x Quelled Creeper
- 6x Negadus Emerald Fragment
- 12x Luminescent Pollen
Ascension Materials Phase 4
- 80,000 Mora
- 30x Mourning Flower
- 18x Luminescent Pollen
- 8x Quelled Creeper
- 3x Negadus Emerald Chunk
Phase 5 Ascension Materials
- 100,000 Mora
- 45x Mourning Flower
- 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust
- 12x Quelled Creeper
- 6x Negadus Emerald Chunk
Phase 6 Ascension Materials
- 120,000 Mora
- 60x Mourning Flower
- 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust
- 20x Quelled Creeper
- 6x Negadus Emerald Gemstone
Genshin Impact Kaveh Talent Upgrade
For Kaveh’s talent to be used to the fullest, it has to be upgraded to Level 10. Here is a list of all the materials needed to take him there.
Level 2 Materials
12,500 Mora
3x Teachings of Ingenuity
3x Fungal Spores
Level 3 Materials
17,500 Mora
2x Guide to Ingenuity
3x Luminescent Pollen
Materials Level 4
25,000 Mora
4x Guide to Ingenuity
4x Luminescent Pollen
Level 5 Materials
6x Guide to Ingenuity
6x Luminescent Pollen
30,000 Mora
Level 6 Materials
37,500 Mora
9x Luminescent Pollen
9x Guide to Ingenuity
Materials Level 7
120,000 Mora
4x Crystalline Cyst Dust
1x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss
4x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Level 8 Materials
260,000 Mora
6x Philosophies of Ingenuity
6x Crystalline Cyst Dust
1x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss
Level 9 Materials
450,000 Mora
9x Crystalline Cyst Dust
2x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss
12x Philosophies of Ingenuity
Materials Level 10
700,000 Mora
12x Crystalline Cyst Dust
2x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss
Crown of Insight
16x Philosophies of Ingenuity