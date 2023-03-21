Genshin Impact Kaveh Materials, Build and Talent

Genshin Impact 3.6 update is going to introduce two characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. While both will be Dendro characters, Baizhu will be a 5-star unit, and Kaveh would a 4-star one. One of his abilities includes the usage of claymore, which thrashes enemies.

Kaveh is expected to release in the second phase of the next update, travelers are quite excited to have him in the game. Certain leaks around him have shown what he is would look like, and his tentative release date is also out.

Here’s all the information available about Genshin Impact Kaveh so far, including his Materials, Build, and Talent.

Genshin Impact Kaveh Materials

// genshin leaks kaveh burst effects in slow mo! pic.twitter.com/TwgP29JT3K — gold 🪐✨ | mehrak stan account (@rtawahists) March 20, 2023

In order for Kaveh to level up and use his full potential, travelers will have to find a lot of materials. His Ascension Materials can be leveled up in six phases and each phase will require a certain number of materials.

Ascension Materials Phase 1

20,000 Mora

3x Mourning Flower

3x Fungal Spores

1x Negadus Emerald Sliver

Phase 2 Ascension Materials

40,000 Mora

15x Fungal Spores

2x Quelled Creeper

10x Mourning Flower

3x Negadus Emerald Fragment

Phase 3 Ascension Materials

60,000 Mora

20x Mourning Flower

4x Quelled Creeper

6x Negadus Emerald Fragment

12x Luminescent Pollen

Ascension Materials Phase 4

80,000 Mora

30x Mourning Flower

18x Luminescent Pollen

8x Quelled Creeper

3x Negadus Emerald Chunk

Phase 5 Ascension Materials

100,000 Mora

45x Mourning Flower

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust

12x Quelled Creeper

6x Negadus Emerald Chunk

Phase 6 Ascension Materials

120,000 Mora

60x Mourning Flower

24x Crystalline Cyst Dust

20x Quelled Creeper

6x Negadus Emerald Gemstone

Genshin Impact Kaveh Talent Upgrade

For Kaveh’s talent to be used to the fullest, it has to be upgraded to Level 10. Here is a list of all the materials needed to take him there.

Level 2 Materials

12,500 Mora

3x Teachings of Ingenuity

3x Fungal Spores

Level 3 Materials

17,500 Mora

2x Guide to Ingenuity

3x Luminescent Pollen

Materials Level 4

25,000 Mora

4x Guide to Ingenuity

4x Luminescent Pollen

Level 5 Materials

6x Guide to Ingenuity

6x Luminescent Pollen

30,000 Mora

Level 6 Materials

37,500 Mora

9x Luminescent Pollen

9x Guide to Ingenuity

Materials Level 7

120,000 Mora

4x Crystalline Cyst Dust

1x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

4x Philosophies of Ingenuity

Level 8 Materials

260,000 Mora

6x Philosophies of Ingenuity

6x Crystalline Cyst Dust

1x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

Level 9 Materials

450,000 Mora

9x Crystalline Cyst Dust

2x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

12x Philosophies of Ingenuity

Materials Level 10

700,000 Mora

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust

2x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

Crown of Insight

16x Philosophies of Ingenuity