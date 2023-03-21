HomeSearch

Genshin Impact Kaveh Materials, Build and Talent

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 21/03/2023

Genshin Impact Kaveh

Genshin Impact 3.6 update is going to introduce two characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. While both will be Dendro characters, Baizhu will be a 5-star unit, and Kaveh would a 4-star one. One of his abilities includes the usage of claymore, which thrashes enemies.

Kaveh is expected to release in the second phase of the next update, travelers are quite excited to have him in the game. Certain leaks around him have shown what he is would look like, and his tentative release date is also out.

Here’s all the information available about Genshin Impact Kaveh so far, including his Materials, Build, and Talent.

Genshin Impact Kaveh Materials

In order for Kaveh to level up and use his full potential, travelers will have to find a lot of materials. His Ascension Materials can be leveled up in six phases and each phase will require a certain number of materials.

Ascension Materials Phase 1

  • 20,000 Mora
  • 3x Mourning Flower
  • 3x Fungal Spores
  • 1x Negadus Emerald Sliver

Phase 2 Ascension Materials

  • 40,000 Mora
  • 15x Fungal Spores
  • 2x Quelled Creeper
  • 10x Mourning Flower
  • 3x Negadus Emerald Fragment

Phase 3 Ascension Materials

  • 60,000 Mora
  • 20x Mourning Flower
  • 4x Quelled Creeper
  • 6x Negadus Emerald Fragment
  • 12x Luminescent Pollen

Ascension Materials Phase 4

  • 80,000 Mora
  • 30x Mourning Flower
  • 18x Luminescent Pollen
  • 8x Quelled Creeper
  • 3x Negadus Emerald Chunk

Phase 5 Ascension Materials

  • 100,000 Mora
  • 45x Mourning Flower
  • 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust
  • 12x Quelled Creeper
  • 6x Negadus Emerald Chunk

Phase 6 Ascension Materials

  • 120,000 Mora
  • 60x Mourning Flower
  • 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust
  • 20x Quelled Creeper
  • 6x Negadus Emerald Gemstone

Genshin Impact Kaveh Talent Upgrade

Genshin Impact Kaveh

For Kaveh’s talent to be used to the fullest, it has to be upgraded to Level 10. Here is a list of all the materials needed to take him there.

Level 2 Materials

12,500 Mora

3x Teachings of Ingenuity

3x Fungal Spores

Level 3 Materials

17,500 Mora

2x Guide to Ingenuity

3x Luminescent Pollen

Materials Level 4 

25,000 Mora

4x Guide to Ingenuity

4x Luminescent Pollen

Level 5 Materials

6x Guide to Ingenuity

6x Luminescent Pollen

30,000 Mora

Level 6 Materials

37,500 Mora

9x Luminescent Pollen

9x Guide to Ingenuity

Materials Level 7 

120,000 Mora

4x Crystalline Cyst Dust

1x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

4x Philosophies of Ingenuity

Level 8 Materials

260,000 Mora

6x Philosophies of Ingenuity

6x Crystalline Cyst Dust

1x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

Level 9 Materials

450,000 Mora

9x Crystalline Cyst Dust

2x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

12x Philosophies of Ingenuity

Materials Level 10 

700,000 Mora

12x Crystalline Cyst Dust

2x Unknown Material from 3.6 Weekly Boss

Crown of Insight

16x Philosophies of Ingenuity

 

Share this article
About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan