Genshin Impact Momoka latest leaks: Name, passive, release date, ability and weapons

Genshin Impact leaks recently suggested the arrival of a new character, Momoka. Leaks surrounding her suggest that she will be a Dendro character and will be made available in the coming updates. For now, Genshin Impact Momoka leaks have shed light on her looks, abilities and constellations.

With the kind of leaks available, it is anticipated that Momoka would be extremely popular among travelers who are looking for a damage dealer in the game. Here is all the we know about the new “cat girl” character.

Genshin Impact Momoka leaks suggest new name and passive abilities



New leaks suggest that Momoka will carry a different name when she will be introduced in the game. Kirara will allegedly be the name of the cat character in the game, and Momoka is just a file name. Contrary to what was previously anticipated, Kirara will be a 4 star Dendro character.

In addition to this, leaks have shed more light on her passive abilities. Here is a list of what can be expected from Kirara when she is released with Genshin Impact 3.7 update:

[P1] Momoka’s in-game name is Kirara

[P2] Dendro cat can grant climbing freedom

This might be her talent effect, or her E effect

[P3] Dendro cat kit + constellations effect

Whether her E is tapped/held does not affect her shield generation Holding E affects the cat construct (delivery box)’s form of attack C1 and C4 have buffs while C2 improves her Q Her Q is still cat bombs, and cat head explosions

(All leaks have been quoted as is)

Momoka Weapon Leaks

Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I’ll tell you a little about her kit. Momoka is Geo sword user.

Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield). E – shield, has tap and press versions — Mero (@merlin_impact) March 7, 2023

Leaks by well-known data miner, Mero, revealed that she will be a sword user and her main role will be shielding. Leaks also mentioned that her shield has a tap and press version. Her other Elemental abilities and talents are yet to be revealed.

More information surrounding her gameplay will come to light when the beta testing for the 3.7 update will start.

Momoka release date

While there is no release date for Momoka, leakers suggest that she could be a part of the 3.7 version update. The 3.7 version is expected to release some time in June.

