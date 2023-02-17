Andrew Tate Reportedly Got Victim a ‘Bo*b Job’; Millions of Dollars Worth of Bitcoin Seized

In recent news about Andrew Tate, we get to know that he allegedly got a victim a bo*b job to make her more attractive. More details below.

Andrew Tate has been in the light the past few months due to his arrest in Romania following human trafficking charges. Every day we learn something new about what he has done to his victims.

However, the new information says he allegedly got his victim a bo*b job to make her more attractive for his webcam business. Speaking of his webcam business, sources recently revealed how much Bitcoin Romanian Government seized from him.

Andrew Tate Gets Victim a Bo*b Job, Thousands Worth of Bitcoin Seized from Him

There are two possible futures of the universe One, they kill me Two, I emerge as one of the most respected and influential men on the planet galvanized by false persecution I ask my enemies to make a choice I will stay awake tonight prepared for mortal combat Send your best — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 14, 2023

Tate has found a lot of trouble in social media even after he was unbanned from Twitter. Quite noticeably against the climate activist, Greta Thunberg. The woman who got the b*ob job claims she worked for 12 hours non-stop without any breaks.

Tate’s entourage called the ‘Angels’ pressured the woman to get cosmetic surgery. The angels allegedly beat her and made her outstretch her arms which extended the scars from the surgery. The woman fled from the Tate house but claimed the Angels were still after her.

In addition to this, we also got to know that Bitcoin worth $400,000+ was taken from Tate Brother’s wallet. Andrew had 100,000 dollars worth while Tristan held more than 16 Bitcoin.

The Tate Brothers are still detained and will stay in jail till February 27th. Prosecutors claim Tates wanted to ‘transform’ the women who worked for them into ‘slaves.’

We do not know what will happen from here going forward but we will keep you updated.

