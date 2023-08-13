FIFA 23 Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon SBC: How to acquire this Unique Ultimate Team card?

The tail-end of every Fifa Ultimate Team season is exciting for football fans who love to try out players they idolize as EA Sports releases one uniquely overpowered card after the other. Likewise, one of the latest entries to the FIFA 23 roster is the Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon Card.

Fifa Ultimate Team, or FUT, is arguably the most played game mode in the FIFA series. Naturally, EA Sports tries to keep fans interested by releasing numerous promos that celebrate specific players and their achievements. However, the ICON classification is reserved for the legends of the game who have cemented their names in the annals of football.

Wayne Rooney is one such legend who started his senior career with the Premiere League side Everton back in 2002. In 2004, he made a historical move to Manchester United before scoring a total of 183 goals over a period of 13 years for the club. Besides, the talismanic forward was also an integral part of the England national team and was named the top scorer for his country in the 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign. With Wayne Rooney’s Cover Star Icon Card celebrating the legend getting featured on a previous FIFA came cover, let’s find out how to acquire the in-game item, shall we?

About the FIFA 23 Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon

Like every Icon, Wayne Rooney had three default cards from the beginning of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Later, EA Sports released a boosted FUT Birthday version of the legend before upgrading him further through the Cover Star Icon promo. Well, the latest 97-rated Wayne Rooney card is truly end-game and features some of the best stats the player has received throughout his time on FUT.

Pace – 96

Shooting – 97

Passing – 92

Dribbling – 94

Defending – 60

Physicality – 97

As expected, Wayne Rooney’s Cover Star Icon card has incredible shooting and can also dribble well in tight situations. Moreover, while the card has blistering pace, which can be boosted further with certain chemistry styles, players who prefer a physical striker will like this item for its 99 strength and aggression. Passing is also in quite a good area and is further complimented with 5-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot.

The Wayne Rooney’s Cover Star Icon card can fit different formations due to its varied position changes. While the legend is a Striker (ST) by default, players can change him to a Center Forward (CF), Left Winger(LW), and even a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM). Moreover, due to being an ICON, the card also gets full chemistry regardless of other links.

How to acquire this special FUT card?

Acquiring this Wayne Rooney special card is pretty simple, as players need to build up to it by completing several SBCs. EA Sports has divided this Squad Building Challenge into thirteen parts, each requiring an 11-player team. However, players should consider a few pre-set requirements while building their squads.

Born Legend

The squad should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

The squad should consist of eleven Rare players.

The players should be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

Players need to submit eleven players for this squad.

The minimum rating of the squad has to be 82.

Old Trafford’s Wonder Boy

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

One of those 11 players has to be from Manchester United.

One of the 11 cards has to be a Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champions Player.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 88.

The Three Lions

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

One of those 11 players has to be from England.

One of the 11 cards has to be a Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champions Player.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 89.

League Legend

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

One of those 11 players has to be from the Premier League.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 90.

Top-notch

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

One of the 11 cards has to be a Team of the Week (TOTW) or FUT Champions Player.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 90.

90-Rated squad

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 90.

91-Rated squad

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 91.

91-Rated squad

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 91.

91-Rated squad

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 91.

92-Rated squad

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 92.

92-Rated squad

There should be a total of eleven players in the squad.

The squad should have a minimum rating of 92.

How much will the Wayne Rooney Cover Star Icon card cost?

Since Wayne Rooney’s Cover Star Icon is one of the best end-game cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as of this moment, it does come with a hefty price tag. Players will need to use the Transfer Market to buy fodder worth approximately 1.6 million Fifa Coins to complete all 13 parts of the SBC. However, while the price might seem high at a glance, it can be brought down by using duplicate or unused cards from one’s collection. Lastly, players can also play FUT games or complete objectives if they find themselves short on coins or cards.

Completing Wayne Rooney’s Cover Star Icon card will surely enhance your FUT 23 team and boost your attack. In the meantime, you can click here for a complete guide on acquiring Ronaldinho’s Cover Star Icon Card.