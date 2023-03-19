Genshin Impact 3.5 update is underway and players have made significant progress. Mondstadt’s annual festival has also commenced. A lesser known aspect of the update is Genshin Impact Windblume character locations.

Venti, Klee, and Mika are particularly tough to find. This guide will help players keep a tab of all the characters’ locations during the event.

Genshin Impact Windblume characters

With the event, the travelers will have to complete three quests that will help them gain free Primogems. At the same time, it will also help them unlock the locations of various characters. These quests are:

A Gathering of Outlanders

A Riddle Amidst the Crowds

Joy Above the Clouds

After all three quests are completed, the final location of each of character will be revealed. Here are the following characters that will be attending the Genshin Impact Windblume Event.

Venti

Timaeus and Ying’er

Cyno

Mona and Klee

Albedo

Amber, Collei, Eula, and Sucrose

Tighnari and Mika

Candace and Setaria

Dehya

Where to find characters in the Genshin Impact event?

Venti

Players will be able to find Venti sitting at a table outside Angel’s Share tavern. Travelers will also be able to engage in a conversation with him.

Timaeus and Ying’er

Travelers will be able to meet Timaeus and Ying’er near the Mondstadt alchemy station, close to the Crafting Bench. Travelers will be able to individually talk to Timaeus about alchemy.

Amber, Sucrose, Eula, and Collei

The group of four is extremely hard to miss and can be spotted around the Knights of Favonious Headquarters.

Albedo

Albedo can be found sitting on the second floor of the Good Hunter Inn. He talks a lot about Cyno’s Genius Invokation TCG. He can be unlocked after players have talked to Amber’s gang.

Cyno

Travelers will be able to find Cyno at a table next to the Cat’s Tail tavern. Cyno challenges players to a card game. Whether they want to accept it or not is totally up to the players.

Mona and Klee

Travelers will be able to find Mona and Klee near Starfell Lake. Their precise location is close to the Statue of the Seven.

Tighnari and Mika

Tighnari and Mika can be found at the North of the Dawn Winery’s Statue of the Seven. Travelers will have to be careful of the Pyro slime that is found near these two. However, it doesn’t create a lot of trouble.

Candace and Setaria

Travelers will be able to find Candace and Setaria near the Aaru Village, by the wooden elevator.

