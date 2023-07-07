Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banners: Upcoming characters, release date and more

With the announcement of the 1.2 live stream, the Honkai Star Rail is swiftly moving towards the release of the update. 1.2 update will bring new banners and an array of events. Let’s check them out.

Regarding the characters and theme of the update, Blade, Kafka, and Luka are expected to be seen in the update. However, whether they will be in the same phase and follow the same order as data miners leaked or not is unclear.

The theme of the update was revealed by HoYoverse during the live stream announcement and is known as “Even Immortality Ends.” This update would take the story ahead and will likely send Trailblazers on new adventures.

Here is everything we know about the 1.2 characters and the update.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banner leaks from reliable sources

Several leakers hinted that Blade would join the game as a playable character in the first phase. He is going to be a 5-star character.

According to his lore, he gave up his human body to get blades. In addition to this, he is also a Stellaron Hunter, just like Kafka and Silver Wolf.

Besides him, many 4-star characters will be seen in the first phase of the update. Leakers speculate them to be:

Arlan

Suhang

Natasha

Players saw a glimpse of Natasha’s gameplay in the 1.1 update. She played the role of a healer and was a part of the battle fought to defeat Svarog.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Characters in the second phase

Leakers suggest that Kafka will be the 5-star character in the second phase, and Luka will be introduced along with her. Kafka is a Stellaron Hunter who was seen in the game in the past. However, this time, she will be presented as a playable character.

Like Kafka, many other 4-star characters will also be seen in the second phase. Subsequently, it has been leaked that Luka will join in the second phase. Additionally, Serval and Sampo will also be joining the game as playable characters.

Sampo has been seen in the storyline at various places in the 1.1 update. However, he was never introduced as a playable character. On the other hand, Luka was teased on Twitter but was never seen in the game.

When will Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update release?

According to the livestream date and the schedule that was followed for the 1.1 update, the release date for the 1.2 update is July 19, 2023. While the update is slowly rolled out, the game’s servers will be taken down so that the update and the players’ progress are unaffected.

The waiting period for the players will be worth it, as HoYoverse will reward them with Stellar Jade for their patience.

So there you have it; that’s all there is to know about the Honkai Star Rail banners in update 1.2. If you want to know more about updates, leaks, news, and guides, check out our Honkai Star Rail hub by clicking this link.