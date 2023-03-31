How long has Andrew Tate spent in jail?

Andrew Tate’s latest appeal to get bail from Romanian authorities was denied, and his custody was extended for 30 more days. Tate and his brother were arrested on charges of trafficking and r*pe.

Since his initial arrest on December 22, 2023, the Tate brothers have tried to get bail. However, their efforts have failed, so far.

How long has Andrew Tate been in jail?

Tate and his brothers were put into custody on December 29, 2022. Since then they have applied for bail each time a month was about to end. However, due to the severity of the accusations against them, it has been denied each time.

With the latest bail appeal also getting rejected, the Tate brothers have spent three full months in jail. However, Andrew Tate has been extremely active on Twitter and has been sharing the conditions both the brothers are kept in. Tate had earlier claimed that the prison was unhygienic and that his room had cockroaches in it.

Andrew Tate also updated people about his Ramadan routine and said that he saves the food he gets and only eats it after it is time. His tweet said:

My food comes at 8am, noon and 5pm I have a plastic bag I use to try and protect the food from insects I spend my entire day destroying the flies and ants who get close to the meal In accordance w/ Ramadan When the sun goes down, I eat the stone cold food in my cell by myself — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 23, 2023

Tate also keeps his followers updated on the fact that his legal team is trying extremely hard to get him and his brother out on bail.

According to Romanian law, a suspect can only be kept in custody for 180 days or 6 months. After that, according to whatever evidence is found, he may be acquitted or released. Tate and his legal team have been assuring his followers that no evidence has been found against the two brothers.

Why were the Tate brothers arrested?

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested by the Romanian government on December 29, 2022, as part of an investigation into sexual assault and trafficking. Since their arrest, both brothers have denied any involvement in illegal activities.

However, some victims had come forward and said that they were being forced to stay in the Tate brothers’ house. In addition to that, they also alleged that they were being forced to film p**nographic content for the brothers.