How to get the Dark-Tera Charizard for free in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have brought back one of the classic Pokemon into the game with a twist. The Dark-Tera Type Charizard is now available in the Nintendo Switch game. So, here is how to obtain this Pokemon.

Advertisement

Scarlet and Violet is the ninth and latest installment in the Pokemon series. Like every title in the series, Nintendo and GameFreak introduced new Pocket Monsters in the latest game. But that doesn’t mean they forgot about the old ones.

The ninth-generation Pokemon game featured many classic Pokemon like Pikachu and Eevee. But they later added one of the most-beloved Pokemon in the franchise, Charizard, to the game. They also released a Dark-Tera Type edition of this iconic monster.

Advertisement

The Dark-Tera Type Charizard is now available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Charizard is a Fire/Flying-Type Pokemon. It is the final evolution form for the first-generation games’ Fire-type starter, Charmander. This draconic Pocket Monster was initially unavailable in the latest Scarlet and Violet. It eventually entered the game via Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles in December 2022.

It was the only way more most players to get their hands on a Charizard until Players were allowed to link Pokemon HOME to the game. However, the players have an excellent opportunity to obtain this iconic Fire-type. They won’t have to participate in raids or connect Pokemon HOME this time.

Players can get their hands on Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via MysteryGift. To redeem this gift, they would have to enter a special code. However, this Charizard would be unique as it has a Dark-Tera Type and is of Level 50. But fans must obtain it before August 31, 2023, at 4:59 PM Pacific Time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1683522444747841555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Steps to obtain this unique Charizard

As mentioned above, this Dark-Tera Type Charizard is only available as a MysteryGift. So follow the steps mentioned below to add this beast to your party.

Launch Pokemon Violet and Scarlet

Open the X Menu to access Poke Portal.

Then select Mystery Gift and then choose Get with Code/Password.

Enter the code: DARKTERA0006

Then a level 50 Dark-Tera Type Charizard would be added to the player’s party or box.

That’s all Pokemon fans need to know about this new Charizard. But they should remember to obtain it soon before Nintendo and GameFreak remove it from the game. If you got your hands on this Dark-Tera Type Pokemon, click here to read about Xbox releasing a “Pizza-Scented” Wireless Controller.